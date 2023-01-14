Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Single-use plastic bans: Research shows three ways to make them effective
Governments around the world are introducing single-use plastic product bans to alleviate pollution. Zimbabwe banned plastic packaging and bottles as early as 2010. Antigua and Barbuda banned single-use catering and takeaway items in 2016, and the Pacific island of Vanuatu did the same for disposable containers in 2018. The EU...
BBC
Single-use plastic: Takeaways face ban in October
A ban on some single-use plastics will come into force in England from October, the government has announced. To tackle the growing plastic problem, takeaways, restaurants and cafes must stop using single-use plastic cutlery, plates and bowls. Green groups welcomed the move, but said it could go further to address...
U.K. Plastic Plate Ban Is Yet Another Step Towards a Plastic-Free Nation
After announcing banning single-use plastic straws in 2020, and announcing a ban on single-use plastic cutlery in December 2022, the U.K. is now banning plastic plates, trays, and bowls, as well. Environmentalists have been campaigning for this kind of expansive federal action for years, so this comes as a major...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
msn.com
Farmer, 19, stuffed apples into ex's car exhaust after he dumped her
Slide 1 of 6: A farmer stuffed apples into an ex lover's car exhaust and scrawled inappropriate words on his garden gate after vowing revenge when he broke off their on-off fling. Melanie Meigh (pictured), 19, vandalized Jack McMahon's vehicle with spray paint and also let his tires down after she had earlier warned him: 'I hope you like your car.' Mr McMahon dashed home from work following a tip off to find Meigh on the doorstep of his home in Tarporley, Cheshire, UK, and warning him her family from London were 'on the way up.'
BBC
Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told
A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
Phys.org
New report shows alarming changes in the entire global water cycle
In 2022, a third La Niña year brought much rain to Australia and Southeast Asia and dry conditions to the other side of the Pacific. These patterns were expected, but behind these variations there are troubling signs the entire global water cycle is changing. Our research team watches the...
Upworthy
A Kenyan woman's startup recycles plastic into bricks that are five times stronger than concrete
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. Nzambi Matee is the founder of Gjenge Makers, a startup based in Nairobi, Kenya's capital. Her business transforms plastic waste into bricks that are five to seven times stronger than concrete. In addition to establishing the company, Matee designed the machines that manufacture the bricks. She sources plastic low and high-density polyethylene and polypropylene from local packaging plants for free to produce durable building materials. The materials she sources are waste others cannot process anymore or recycle. Therefore, Matee prevents tonnes of plastic waste from ending up in landfills across the country. She hopes to expand her business to add a bigger manufacturing line, Good News Networking reports.
England’s Wide-Ranging Ban on Plastic Cutlery Goes Into Effect This Fall
If you’ve ever put together a party or other large gathering, you may well have gone to your local supermarket and bought an array of plastic plates, utensils and cups to prepare for it. The reasons for this are nominally simple: why not just get something that’s easily disposable, which would make for easier cleanup, at least in theory?
BBC
Six Nations: Who will Gregor Townsend call upon for Scotland?
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary and BBC Radio Scotland commentary on every match. On Tuesday afternoon, for the sixth and possibly final time, Gregor Townsend will name his squad for a Six Nations championship. We say final (potentially) because of all the speculation linking the Scotland coach with a move elsewhere once his contract expires after the World Cup in the autumn.
BBC
London Colney: Purple All Stars group appeal for missing minibus return
A dance group for people with learning disabilities said it was "bereft" after its new minibus was stolen. Hertfordshire Police said the blue Peugeot Boxer 440 was last seen at Cotlandswick Leisure Centre in London Colney at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday. It is used to take the Purple All...
BBC
Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong
A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...
UK pest-control firm made £9m from ‘VIP lane’ PPE deal during pandemic
PestFix had assets of £18,000 and 16 staff but won contracts worth £344m after being put on government’s high-priority supplier list
BBC
Blackpool ideal for House of Lords move - Conservative MP
Proposals to move the House of Lords to the Winter Garden ballroom in Blackpool should be considered by the government, one of the town's MPs has said. Conservative MP Paul Maynard introduced his Relocation of the House of Lords (Report to Parliament) Bill earlier. He said it would be "an...
BBC
Eddie Jones: Ex-England boss appointed Australia head coach as Dave Rennie sacked
Former England boss Eddie Jones has been appointed Australia head coach, replacing the sacked Dave Rennie. Jones, who previously coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, has signed a five-year deal through to 2027. The 62-year-old was dismissed by England in December after seven years in the role. He will...
BBC
Are elections the way to break the indyref2 deadlock?
The next UK general election was to be an independence showdown - a substitute for another referendum, if all routes to that were blocked. That, at least, was how it seemed when Nicola Sturgeon first alighted on the idea, in June last year. She might still try it. Then again,...
Hameed hopes 'flipped mindset' can help land role in England reboot
Opener channels free-scoring younger self in bid to win recall to Ben Stokes' Test team
Return of the prodigal son: can Eddie Jones unleash Wallabies’ missing X factor? | Angus Fontaine
Eight months out from the World Cup, Rugby Australia has taken a risk on bringing the coach back. Will it pay off?
PG Tips in hot water as drinkers say their eco-friendly pyramid tea bags break apart in cuppas
Tea drinkers are complaining that the biodegradable seal, brought in to replace plastic, frequently splits open and ruins cuppas.
Comments / 0