Family mourns 13-year-old boy fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles

By Vivian Chow, Rick Chambers
KTLA
 2 days ago

The family of a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles is mourning their beloved son while also seeking justice.

The boy has been identified as Marco Murillo, Jr. from Rialto, according to Los Angeles Police.

Murillo’s family and authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down the suspect responsible for the boy’s death.

The stabbing occurred near the intersection of 7th and Flower streets around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, said LAPD.

During an altercation involving several juvenile males, Murillo suffered a stab wound to the abdomen.

The victim’s family has been distributing flyers around town, hoping to find more witnesses who may have spotted the suspect.

“Our whole household is hurting right now,” the boy’s father, Marco Murillo, said tearfully.

“It’s one thing to have a misunderstanding, everybody has a bad day,” said Lorena Lopez, Marco’s mother. “But to take somebody’s life?”

  Marco Murillo, Jr. in a family photo.
    Marco Murillo, Jr. in a family photo.
  Marco Murillo, Jr. in a family photo.
    Marco Murillo, Jr. in a family photo.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypUGW_0kEZU8HJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bIsyG_0kEZU8HJ00
    The Chick-Fil-A restaurant in downtown L.A. where the altercation began is shown in this undated photo. (KTLA)
  Downtown L.A. memorial where Marco's body was found. (KTLA)
    Downtown L.A. memorial where Marco’s body was found. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQjif_0kEZU8HJ00
    Downtown L.A. memorial where Marco’s body was found. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frb71_0kEZU8HJ00
    Downtown L.A. memorial where Marco’s body was found. (KTLA)
  Downtown L.A. crime scene where Marco Murillo, Jr, was fatally stabbed. (KTLA)
    Downtown L.A. crime scene where Marco Murillo, Jr, was fatally stabbed. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGfOm_0kEZU8HJ00
    Downtown L.A. crime scene where Marco Murillo, Jr, was fatally stabbed. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDM2O_0kEZU8HJ00
    Marco Murillo, Jr. in a family photo.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGN9g_0kEZU8HJ00
    Marco Murillo, Jr. in a family photo.

Lorena said her son and his friends were at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in downtown L.A. on Wednesday night when her son became involved in a verbal confrontation with another teenager who was a stranger.

“That individual was upset and started questioning my son, asking ‘What is he looking at?’” recalled Lorena.

From there, Lorena says the situation escalated and turned physical. Several older teenagers chased Marco and his cousin down 7th Street, eventually stabbing Marco in the abdomen.

Marco was found bleeding on the ground. When officers arrived, he was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“I lost my son,” said the boy’s distraught father. “I’m asking people, please, if you know something, we just want justice.”

Marco had just celebrated his 13th birthday back in November.

“Marco was athletic. Marco was determined,” said Lorena. “He played chess, he loved to read.”

His family says it’s likely Marco was standing up for himself during the confrontation, but he was no match against a knife. He collapsed just half a block away from the restaurant.

After the deadly stabbing, the teenage suspect fled the scene before authorities could arrive.

A GoFundme campaign has been created to help the Murillo family with funeral expenses.

“A wonderful kid with a very bright life ahead of him. He enjoyed spending time with his family and always did his best to make everyone proud. It comes with great pain and heartache for him to not be with us physically here today but we carry him in spirit as he watches us from the heavens. Where there is no pain, no fear, just love.”

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male between the ages of 14-17 with a medium build and height.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gonzales at 213-996-4142. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers .

Pat Jones
2d ago

💐💐💐💐R.l.P BABY BOY R.l.P. 💐💐💐💐 💐 MY CONDOLENCES TO THE PARENTS FAMILY & FRIENDS. YOU ARE IN MY PRAYERS. TRUST IN THE LORD TO HELP YOU AT THIS TIME. GOD BLESS YOU ALL. AND I SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOST. I KNOW HOW YOU FEEL I TO LOST A 12 YEAR SON. IF IT WASN'T FOR GOD I DON'T KNOW HOW I WOULD HAVE MADE. I PRAYED AND GOD HELP ME. AND SOME TIME I STILL CRY.. BUT I ALSO STILL PRAY. ITS GOING TO BE HARD. ITS BEEN 23 YEARS AND IT STILL FEEL LIKE YESTERDAY. BUT PRAYER HELP ME SO MUCH. AND I KNOW MY SON WOULD NOT WANT ME TO GIVE UP ON LIFE. I FOCUS ON THE GOOD TIMES WE HAD TOGETHER. AND I THANK GOD FOR THE 12 YEARS I HAD WITH MY SON. AND I THINK ABOUT ALL GOOD TIMES WE HAD TOGETHER . WEEPING MAY ENDURE FOR A WHILE. BUT GOD WILL GIVE YOU THE STRAIGHT. TO KEEP GOING. I WILL PRAY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. ASK GOD FOR THE STRENGTH THAT YOU NEED DOING THIS TIME. STAY STRONG. ASK GOD TO HELP YOU GET THROUGH THIS HURT AND PAIN. AND GOD WILL HELP YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.

Reply
10
Based
2d ago

No gun involved, more proof that banning guns won't solve anything. Criminals will always be Criminals . so please lets get these animals off the streets instaed of focusing on inanimate objects. I hope they Fry the CRIMINAL!!!!

Reply
4
Sharon Mendoza
2d ago

RIPARADISE lil one another life taken away too soon ! Sending my condolences to his family I’m so sorry for your loss. When will this tragic loss of life stop when will youngsters get it life is precious death is forever no one has a right to take another’s life I mean 13 years old what could he possibly done that someone held so much anger and hate to kill another kid?

Reply
3
 

