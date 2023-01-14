Read full article on original website
Today’s daily horoscope for Jan. 15, 2023
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are choices on the table and decisions need to be made now, or some of those options will no longer be available. Accept responsibility because you’re very good at this now. AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Today’s plan will be derailed by interesting tangents. It...
Elite Daily
The Luckiest Day In January 2023 For Every Zodiac Sign
As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.
These 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Year—Here’s Why 2023 Is Looking Bright
If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone. It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes. The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023. For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed. On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope. In the...
2023 Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign
A new year lies ahead and with it, new energies and themes from the cosmos. We tapped master astrologer Shannon Aganza, creator of MoonGathering Astrology and Numerology Coursework, to forecast the next 12 months and provide a 2023 horoscope for each zodiac sign. For the year ahead, the biggest astrological...
suggest.com
January 15-21 Horoscope: The Calm After The Storm
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, two nearby...
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 1/16/23 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): You tried your best to figure out how to salvage a troubled situation but sometimes the only solution is to walk away. It may be the best for all involved. TAURUS. (April 20 - May 20): Is the other party committed to reconciling differences?...
February 2023 Horoscopes: Love is in the Air
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is definitely in the air in February. But even if you’re not feeling particularly romantic, there’s still plenty in store for each of the 12 astrological signs.
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For January 16th to 22nd, 2023
Mercury and Uranus will cease their retrograde motion in this week's astrological forecast, giving us the impression that we are finally gaining speed. A new moon in Aquarius and the start of the sign's season both present opportunities to push ourselves beyond our comfort zones.
Hypebae
2023 Will Be a Game-Changing Year for Your Zodiac Sign
2023 is a year for the brave. While the past few months have given us plenty of moments that left us wanting to run and hide under our covers, the swiftly approaching year is coming with a sleigh full of presents, lessons and opportunities. You may have the universe on...
What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology
Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
Air Signs, Explained: Here’s What It Means to Be a Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius
In astrology there are four elements that correspond to the 12 zodiac signs: air, fire, earth, and water. Each element brings its own imprint to the signs that it covers. Case in point: Our air signs—Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius—are the thinkers, ideators, and communicators of the zodiac. The...
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on December 20
The world can start to look different as Jupiter visits your sign, for the next few months. All the courage and competitiveness you’ve been waiting for is right there inside you. You can ask for anything from a date to a new daily rate. You have the energy to...
Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Jan. 12-18
Capricorns, 2023 is the year you get an upgrade in areas of your life where you’ve been a late bloomer
MindBodyGreen
Ready For The First Full Moon Of 2023? Here's What Each Sign Needs To Know
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The first full moon of the year is gearing up to be an emotional one, falling in the sign of Cancer, but depending on your astrological sign, it's going to impact us all differently. Here's what each sign needs to know for this full moon, according to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D.
Elite Daily
How Mercury Retrograde Winter 2023 Ending Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Astrology can help bring things into perspective. There’s no such thing as a “casual” retrograde transit, but honestly, this recent Mercury retrograde transit has felt pretty brazen. Before we discuss how Mercury retrograde ending in winter 2023 will affect your zodiac sign, let’s take a closer look at all the nuance.
StyleCaster
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Expect the Unexpected, Especially in Your Relationships
If you feel like things haven’t been going your way lately, there’s a lot of cosmic evidence that your luck will turn around this week. Your horoscope for the week of January 9 to 15 starts with Monday’s charismatic, friendly and determined Leo moon (representing our emotional support structure) that can magically open doors that were once completely shut to you. People might get jealous or resentful of you now, but don’t let that stop you from becoming the star you were meant to be.
collective.world
The True Color Of Your Aura, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
You have a gray aura because you are a cynic who has trouble trusting others. You have a yellow aura because you are a lighthearted, playful person who is excited about the future. Gemini. You have a pink aura because you are sensitive and sensual. Cancer. You have a blue...
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – January 13, 2023
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): An old adversary wants to make amends now that a new year has commenced. The decision is yours, but wouldn’t it be nice to share the new year with another friend?. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): As news of your work gets...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season
One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
