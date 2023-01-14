ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I feel well prepared – Andy Murray ready to perform at Australian Open

By Eleanor Crooks
 2 days ago

Andy Murray feels ready to make a statement at the Australian Open as he prepares to take on Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday.

The former world number one would be forgiven for cursing his luck after drawing the ex-Wimbledon finalist, who made the last four here last year, in the first round but Murray clearly rates his chances of causing an upset.

“Obviously it’s a tough draw,” he said. “But I also feel like I’m in a much better place than where I was during any of the slams last year coming into it.

“I feel well prepared, I feel ready to play a top player early in the event, whereas maybe last year at times my game didn’t feel that great and getting a difficult draw, a tough match early in the tournament, didn’t felt great.”

Murray’s troublesome hip held up well last year and he did not have any major injury-related absences, but neither did he achieve the results nor play the tennis he was hoping for.

After struggling with cramp during the second half of the season, he made the stark admission that he felt he had allowed his fitness to slide.

He addressed that in a pre-season training camp in the US with coach Ivan Lendl and, although he lost his only competitive warm-up match to Sebastian Korda in Adelaide last week, he performed strongly at the exhibition tournament at Kooyong, beating leading young Australian Alex de Minaur.

When I move well, I tend to play well, and that's really important for me. That's probably been the thing I've been happiest about

Andy Murray

“A good period of practice gave me some time to work on some things and improve some things,” said the 35-year-old.

“I got a lot of work done away from the court as well in the gym so physically and in the matches I have played, whether that was the matches in Kooyong or in Adelaide or when we played up in Scotland (at the Battle of the Brits last month), my movement and stuff was significantly better than what it would have been at this stage last year.

“When I move well, I tend to play well, and that’s really important for me. That’s probably been the thing I’ve been happiest about. The conditions are playing pretty fast here so it’s even more important to be light on your feet.”

Murray and Berrettini are familiar foes having met four times over the last few years, with the Italian leading 3-1.

Their last clash came in the third round of the US Open last summer, with Murray frustrated to fall to a four-set defeat.

“Obviously the match at the US Open was close, the match we played in Stuttgart was close and I won against him in Beijing,” said the Scot.

“I know how I feel today in comparison to where I felt going into the US Open and I’m playing better, physically I’m in a better place. I feel well prepared for the event.”

The Independent

Australian Open order of play: Day 2 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Ons Jabeur

Novak Djokovic headlines the second day of action at the Australian Open as the nine-time tournament champion returns to Melbourne Park for his first competitive match since being deported from the country 12 months ago.Djokovic takes on the Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena in the opening round and is expected to get another warm welcome at the Rod Laver Arena, as he begins his quest for a 10th Australian Open title and record-equaling 22nd grand slam.Elsewhere, Andy Murray takes on Matteo Berrettini in a tough opening match for the former world No 1. Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia...
The Independent

Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Results as Daniil Medvedev coasts through plus Novak Djokovic injury update

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours. Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her...
BBC

Australian Open 2023 results: Jack Draper loses to Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. British rising star Jack Draper tested Spain's Rafael Nadal before cramping issues cost him in a four-set loss...
tennisuptodate.com

(VIDEO) "I'm hitting the ball and she's screaming": Bouzkova left FUMING as Andreescu screams during vital point at Australian Open

Marie Bouzkova lost out in the first round of the Australian Open and one moment in particular drew the ire of the Czech ace and also proved pivotal against Bianca Andreescu. Andreescu went a break point up on Bouzkova and during the point was seen to be screaming to which she went over to the umpire to complain only for her to say it did not hinder her.
The Independent

Andy Murray assesses his chances of success ahead of Australian Open

NBC Sports

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
atptour.com

Nadal Faces Draper Test; Tsitsipas, Felix In Action On Australian Open Day 1

The opening day of Grand Slam action for 2023 features a host of star names looking to make an early statement at the Australian Open. Top 10 stars Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev are all in action, when a trio of home favourites are also hoping to make their mark on Monday in Melbourne.
tennisuptodate.com

When are Nadal, Swiatek and Raducanu playing at 2023 Australian Open?

The Australian Open begins in a day and we know when some of the biggest tennis stars in the world will take to the courts at the first major of the year. Rafael Nadal is the defending champion as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final last year. He will start off his 2023 campaign against rising star Jack Draper who will be a tough challenge for him. The match will be played on day one of the event and it will be the 3rd match of the day on the Rod Laver Arena. It won't start before 2:30 local time which is about 04:30 CET.
atptour.com

Nadal Outlasts Draper To Begin Australian Open Title Defence

Back at the Australian Open for the first time since his epic five-set comeback in the 2022 final, top seed Rafael Nadal won another see-saw match in Rod Laver Arena to kickstart his title defence on Monday afternoon. The Spaniard delivered in the crucial moments of a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory against 21-year-old debutante Jack Draper to reach the Melbourne second round for the 17th time.
kalkinemedia.com

Djokovic set for eagerly anticipated Australian Open return

Novak Djokovic makes his eagerly anticipated return to the Australian Open on Tuesday and women's world number two Ons Jabeur will also launch her title bid. Serbia's Djokovic, one of the finest men's tennis players of all time, was deported on the eve of last year's Grand Slam at Melbourne Park because of his stance on Covid vaccines.
msn.com

Tennis legend slams Nick Kyrgios over Australian Open knee injury

Todd Woodbridge has laid some of the blame for Nick Kyrgios' devastating knee injury at the feet of the Aussie star, saying his preparation for the Australian Open was lacking. Kyrgios was a shock withdrawal from his home grand slam on Monday afternoon, revealing he'd suffered a partially torn meniscus...
The Independent

Russian flags banned at Australian Open after display at Ukrainian match

Russian flags have been banned at the Australian Open after one was displayed at a match between Russian and Ukrainian players.The display drew a sharp rebuke for organisers from the Ukrainian ambassador to Australia, and Tennis Australia has now announced that Russian and Belarusian flags will not be allowed at Melbourne Park for the rest of the tournament.Players from those two countries are playing under a neutral flag at the tournament amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open...
tennisuptodate.com

Belinda Bencic smashes Daria Kasatkina to win WTA Adelaide title

Belinda Bencic was expected to have a tough time against Daria Kasatkina yet this was a rather simple match for her 6-0 6-2. She smashed the Russian player to win her first trophy of the year and there is not much to be said here. Kasatkina was unable to impose her will and was simply dreadful in trying to keep the ball in play. Her balls were sailing wide as Bencic was magnificent from start to finish. She hit the ball very cleanly.
The Independent

Voices: Love Island is back ⁠— and so is the nagging sense of unease

Franschhoek, just outside Cape Town, is a very easy place to fall in love. There’s an old tram that used to take grain between the farms that overlook the Franschhoek valley, in the most beautiful corner of the most beautiful town on earth. But now all the farms are wine farms and the tram takes tourists from wine tasting to wine tasting.I happened to fall in love there once, but all I got out of it was a wife and a family. These days, if you fall in love in lovely Franschhoek you also get to be the face...
Post Register

Nadal struggles at times during 4-set win at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal never truly seemed in danger of becoming the first Australian Open defending men’s champion to lose in the first round since his current coach, Carlos Moya, managed to beat Boris Becker a quarter of a century ago. Still, this was not a...
