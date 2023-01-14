ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Zags move up to No. 6 in AP college basketball poll

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Associated Press (AP) released this week's college basketball poll, ranking the top 25 men's teams in the nation. Last week, Gonzaga University was ranked number eight last week, but it seems their stellar performance against Portland has swayed the tide. On Monday, Jan. 16, the latest...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

International poetry slam champion set to perform at Spokane Falls Community College

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Falls Community College will be hosting international poetry slam champion, Ashlee Haze, in their Martin Luther King Day celebration. Ashlee Haze is a regional, national and international poetry slam champion known for her poem "For Colored Girls who Don’t Need Katy Perry when Missy Elliott is Enough.” Haze is a three-time champion of the Queen of the South Poetry Slam, a two-time Women of the World Poetry Slam finalist and a two-time National Poetry Slam semi-finalist. According to her website, Haze is “one of the most accomplished poets in the sport of poetry slam.”
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Cat dies in mobile home fire on Inland Empire Way in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A cat was killed in a mobile home fire along Inland Empire Way Saturday afternoon, according to fire crews on scene. No people were injured. When crews arrived, the front door was locked, and nobody appeared to be home. Firefighters with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) were...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Chinese Association hosting 2023 Lunar New Year celebration

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chinese Association is hosting a 2023 Lunar New Year celebration starting at 5 p.m. at the historic Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Sunday, Jan. 15. This will be a ticketed event featuring traditional Chinese folk dances, Taichi, Chinese Martial Art, Lion Dance, Chinese...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Community celebrates Martin Luther King Day rally

SPOKANE, Wash. - The streets in Downtown Spokane were buzzing on Monday, as around 2,000 people came out to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in person for the first time since the pandemic began. "It feels good to know that you're marching for somebody who helped you through life,...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy