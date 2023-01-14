Read full article on original website
Zags move up to No. 6 in AP college basketball poll
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Associated Press (AP) released this week's college basketball poll, ranking the top 25 men's teams in the nation. Last week, Gonzaga University was ranked number eight last week, but it seems their stellar performance against Portland has swayed the tide. On Monday, Jan. 16, the latest...
'One of my dream schools growing up.' Five-star guard Zoom Diallo says Gonzaga visit exceeded expectations
Zoom Diallo has taken two trips to Gonzaga over the last five months since becoming a highly regarded prospect coveted by many of the nation’s top college basketball programs. His father still has photographic evidence of Zoom’s original visit to the Spokane campus, back when the five-star recruit still...
Recap and highlights: No. 8 Gonzaga never trails in dominate 115-75 win over Portland
After turning in three straight heart-pumping wins, Gonzaga's victory over Portland came as a welcomed change of pace. The Bulldogs never trailed and coasted to a 115-75 rout of the Pilots at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Saturday's rout carried the energy of a afternoon shootaround in comparison to Thursday's win...
International poetry slam champion set to perform at Spokane Falls Community College
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Falls Community College will be hosting international poetry slam champion, Ashlee Haze, in their Martin Luther King Day celebration. Ashlee Haze is a regional, national and international poetry slam champion known for her poem "For Colored Girls who Don’t Need Katy Perry when Missy Elliott is Enough.” Haze is a three-time champion of the Queen of the South Poetry Slam, a two-time Women of the World Poetry Slam finalist and a two-time National Poetry Slam semi-finalist. According to her website, Haze is “one of the most accomplished poets in the sport of poetry slam.”
Both directions of Craig Road at McFarlane Road blocked due to serious-injury crash
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Three people have been transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle, serious-injury crash on Craig Road at McFarlane Road in Airway Heights. According to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Shafer, one person is in critical condition and two people are in serious condition. This crash did cause...
Possible showers throughout the week until we see some sunshine by Thursday!
A mostly calm, yet at times a showery weekend is in store for the Inland Northwest, with temperatures remaining above average in the 40s. Saturday was a mostly cloudy day, until the sun powered through providing some much-needed warm, relief. The day-time high was around 45 degrees in Spokane. As...
Washington State Patrol identifies person injured in vehicle versus pedestrian crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has identified the person injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 14. 35-year-old Joshua Schwabe was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. We do not have an update on their condition. Currently, the driver, 60-year-old...
Cat dies in mobile home fire on Inland Empire Way in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A cat was killed in a mobile home fire along Inland Empire Way Saturday afternoon, according to fire crews on scene. No people were injured. When crews arrived, the front door was locked, and nobody appeared to be home. Firefighters with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) were...
Spokane Chinese Association hosting 2023 Lunar New Year celebration
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chinese Association is hosting a 2023 Lunar New Year celebration starting at 5 p.m. at the historic Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Sunday, Jan. 15. This will be a ticketed event featuring traditional Chinese folk dances, Taichi, Chinese Martial Art, Lion Dance, Chinese...
Community celebrates Martin Luther King Day rally
SPOKANE, Wash. - The streets in Downtown Spokane were buzzing on Monday, as around 2,000 people came out to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in person for the first time since the pandemic began. "It feels good to know that you're marching for somebody who helped you through life,...
Woman police believe was killed by boyfriend in Spokane identified by medical examiner
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who police believe was killed by her boyfriend in July has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner identified 30-year-old Stephanie Stine as the victim of a homicide that happened on West Boone in Spokane on July 24. According to...
