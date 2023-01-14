Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
E. Washington 64, Montana 57
MONTANA (9-10) Bannan 7-15 3-3 17, Di.Thomas 6-12 4-4 19, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Moody 2-12 0-0 5, Whitney 4-7 3-4 11, Vazquez 0-5 0-0 0, Nap 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-11 57. E. WASHINGTON (12-7) Allegri 3-10 3-4 10, Jones 0-2 2-2 2, Price...
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Scores
Virginia Prep Sports 56, NC Good Better Best, N.C. 51. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA A&M 60, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 59
Percentages: FG .370, FT .656. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Waller 2-2, Collins 2-7, Barber 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Mosley 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Minton 2, Collins, Umoh). Turnovers: 16 (Stredic 4, Barber 2, Brown 2, Collins 2, Minton 2, Ivory, Johnson,...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA STATE 69, ALABAMA A&M 61
Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Range 4-6, McCoy 2-4, Coleman 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Parker 0-1, Madlock 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (O'Neal 2, Range 2, Madlock). Turnovers: 15 (Range 4, Coleman 3, Anderson 2, O'Neal 2, Posey 2, Madlock, McCoy). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 82, Syracuse 78
SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 64, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 57
Percentages: FG .377, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Perry 4-8, Martinez 2-4, R.Jones 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-1, Scott 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (R.Jones 3, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry). Turnovers: 8 (Huntsberry 3, R.Jones 2, Eady, Perry, Stone). Steals: 12 (Ousmane 4,...
Porterville Recorder
NC A&T 79, Hampton 67
NC A&T (9-11) Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 4-8 0-2 9, Watson 6-13 4-6 16, Horton 5-9 0-0 12, Woods 9-17 5-7 27, D.Powell 2-4 3-7 7, Bettis 0-2 2-2 2, Duke 2-3 0-0 4, Filmore 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Crews 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, McDuffie 0-1 0-0 0, G.Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 14-24 79.
Porterville Recorder
CLEVELAND STATE 72, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 60
Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Woodrich 2-5, Lowder 2-8, Price 0-1, Hill 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Enaruna 2, Parker, Williams). Turnovers: 8 (Lowder 3, Johnson, Middleton, Parker, Williams, Woodrich). Steals: 7 (Enaruna 3, Hill, Johnson, Parker, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
LEHIGH 74, LOYOLA (MD) 70
Percentages: FG .460, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Higgins 3-5, Taylor 2-5, Whitney-Sidney 1-2, Alamudun 0-1, Betlow 0-1, Fenton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor 2, Knostman). Turnovers: 15 (Knostman 3, Taylor 3, Whitney-Sidney 3, Higgins 2, Sinclair 2, Alamudun, Betlow). Steals: 7 (Parolin...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62
Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 74, UAB 73, OT
Percentages: FG .316, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Buffen 2-2, Gaines 2-4, L.Brewer 1-5, Johnson 0-1, T.Brewer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jemison 2, Buffen, Toney). Turnovers: 10 (Gaines 4, Lovan 3, Buffen, Jemison, Johnson). Steals: 9 (Gaines 3, Lovan 2, Buffen, Johnson, L.Brewer,...
Porterville Recorder
ILLINOIS 78, MINNESOTA 60
Percentages: FG .500, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Mayer 3-6, Harris 1-2, Hawkins 1-2, Melendez 0-3, Shannon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Epps 2, Mayer 2, Dainja, Lieb, Rodgers). Turnovers: 10 (Shannon 3, Mayer 2, Epps, Hawkins, Lieb, Melendez, Rodgers). Steals: 2 (Mayer, Shannon).
Comments / 0