ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

UC SANTA BARBARA 73, UC IRVINE 65

Percentages: FG .558, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Anderson 2-4, Norris 2-4, Sanni 1-4, Mitchell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelly, Norris). Turnovers: 8 (Anderson 2, Kelly 2, Keat Tong, Mitchell, Norris, Sanni). Steals: 5 (Mitchell 2, Anderson, Kelly, Norris). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy