Las Vegas, NV

Southern California Weather Force

Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023

Site: Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this afternoon and evening …. Forecast: A powerful storm system moving into the region today will bring cold air aloft over the watch area this afternoon through the evening. At the surface, temperatures in the 50s in spots will make for strong instability present. This, with the storm’s upper divergence (lifting) will pop off thunderstorms across the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox40

Why hasn’t recent rain helped Lake Mead much?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But has the recent rain affected Lake Mead’s water levels?. The good news is that it has helped, but only a little. According to Bureau of Reclamation Public Affairs Specialist Doug Hendrix, as of Wednesday, Jan. 11, “Lake Mead (was) about 28% full, with the elevation today at about 1,045.04. Overall, we currently stand at about 0.3 ft higher than originally projected in December.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Arizona Mirror

Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’

Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard the Colorado River — the source of the […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 15, 2023

Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 15, 2023 11:18 p.m. ‘Dropicana’ closures start late Tuesday night on …. Traffic headaches in the valley may persist for over a year as the long awaited "Dropicana" construction ”drops” on Tuesday. How to navigate ‘Dropicana’ closures. How can drivers know...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Burglaries On The Rise In Summerlin

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for you help in a series of burglaries. We often think that the area we live in is safe. “It’s gated.” “It’s on a golf course.” “It’s on a lake.” “Security drives by every two hours.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Immaculate Luxury Home with Full Strip Views in Las Vegas for Sale at $2.5 Million

2000 Bogart Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 2000 Bogart Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is a one of a kind home situated on a cul-de-sac inside a private gated community featuring stunning finishes throughout with Limestone and hardwood flooring, quartzite fireplace, motorized window shades and grand 24” foot ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2000 Bogart Court, please contact Natalia Harris (Phone: 702-550-8602) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety

Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
LAS VEGAS, NV

