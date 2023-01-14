Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 2:10AM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. * WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and...
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023
Site: Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this afternoon and evening …. Forecast: A powerful storm system moving into the region today will bring cold air aloft over the watch area this afternoon through the evening. At the surface, temperatures in the 50s in spots will make for strong instability present. This, with the storm’s upper divergence (lifting) will pop off thunderstorms across the area.
What Will Happen to Las Vegas if Lake Mead Water Level Gets Too Low?
"Dead pool conditions would mean the end of all electric production," climate scientist Joellen Russell told Newsweek.
Unsafe conditions lead to closure of Red Rock Scenic Loop
Unsafe conditions prompted the Bureau of Land Management to close the Scenic Loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday,
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
Why hasn’t recent rain helped Lake Mead much?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But has the recent rain affected Lake Mead’s water levels?. The good news is that it has helped, but only a little. According to Bureau of Reclamation Public Affairs Specialist Doug Hendrix, as of Wednesday, Jan. 11, “Lake Mead (was) about 28% full, with the elevation today at about 1,045.04. Overall, we currently stand at about 0.3 ft higher than originally projected in December.”
'Traveling may be impossible' as winter storm warning extends to Tuesday
The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a winter storm warning for the sheep range area until Tuesday late afternoon.
Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’
Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard the Colorado River — the source of the […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect
It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes major changes.
US Southwest in store for one-two punch of winter storms
Major storms will hit the U.S. Southwest over the holiday weekend, dumping heavy snow in the highest elevations and rain in the deserts. The post US Southwest in store for one-two punch of winter storms appeared first on KYMA.
18 inches of snow expected at Mt. Charleston. Here's how to prepare
If you're headed to the mountains to ski or snowboard, be prepared for winter weather conditions as Lee Canyon officials are expecting about 18 inches of snow.
Construction on new Durango Casino & Resort moves along in southwest Las Vegas
Construction is moving along on Durango Casino & Resort -- the newest station casinos resort coming to the valley. It will be located at the 215 and Durango.
NWS urges travelers to cancel plans ahead of heavy snow at Mt. Charleston
The National Weather Service is advising travelers that moderate to heavy snow might fall on Mount Charleston on Saturday.
Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 15, 2023
Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 15, 2023 11:18 p.m. ‘Dropicana’ closures start late Tuesday night on …. Traffic headaches in the valley may persist for over a year as the long awaited "Dropicana" construction ”drops” on Tuesday. How to navigate ‘Dropicana’ closures. How can drivers know...
Las Vegas Burglaries On The Rise In Summerlin
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for you help in a series of burglaries. We often think that the area we live in is safe. “It’s gated.” “It’s on a golf course.” “It’s on a lake.” “Security drives by every two hours.”
Ethel M to host Valentine’s Day ‘Lights of Love’ display in Cactus Garden
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ethel M Chocolates will once again celebrate Valentine’s Day by hosting a “Lights of Love” display in its famous Cactus Garden. According to Ethel M, the property’s 3-acre Cactus Garden will light up for the Valentine’s Day holiday by featuring half a million “twinkling, romantic lights.”
An Immaculate Luxury Home with Full Strip Views in Las Vegas for Sale at $2.5 Million
2000 Bogart Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 2000 Bogart Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is a one of a kind home situated on a cul-de-sac inside a private gated community featuring stunning finishes throughout with Limestone and hardwood flooring, quartzite fireplace, motorized window shades and grand 24” foot ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2000 Bogart Court, please contact Natalia Harris (Phone: 702-550-8602) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International for full support and perfect service.
Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety
Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
Was this Las Vegas street named after a Mormon informer turned rose rancher?
A gardener adept at producing colorful flowers or a rugged lawman? A rather odd puzzle when it comes to tracing the origins of Owens Avenue.
Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
