San Diego, CA

SFGate

CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a...
pbmonthly.net

Ocean waves up to 20 feet tall slam San Diego County beaches in wake of big storm

The National Weather Service says the swell will last through Saturday, and another storm could blow ashore late Monday night and drop 1 inch of rain inland. One of the largest ocean swells to hit San Diego County in years produced 10- to 12-foot waves in many spots Friday and periodic breakers that reached up to 20 feet, according to the National Weather Service and San Diego lifeguards.
countynewscenter.com

Protect your EBT Cards

As Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, thefts continue to happen both locally and throughout the state, people are encouraged to take easy steps to protect their benefits. EBT cards provide monthly funds from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for people to buy food. The most common ways benefits are...
