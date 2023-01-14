Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge General offering free health checks
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) has teamed up with Rouses Markets to offer free health checks to those in need. You will be able to get blood pressure and body mass index checks, and glucose testing at locations around the Baton Rouge metro area. According to...
theadvocate.com
Cleaning up an 81-ton litter heap shows scale of Baton Rouge's stormwater problem
For about three decades, rainwater slowly but steadily dragged Baton Rouge litter into a 10-acre pit behind LSU's Burden Museum and Gardens off of Essen Lane. More and more trash piled up, until about 81 tons of discarded bottles, cans, plastic objects and other trash sat in a soaking heap.
Ahead of big Powerball jackpot drawing, where did past winners buy their tickets?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of an upcoming Powerball drawing, Louisiana Lottery officials revealed where past winners bought their tickets. The next Powerball drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Jan. 16. Lottery officials said the jackpot is estimated to be worth around $416 million. One lucky...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales
King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The public fundraising program hosted...
WAFB.com
Man wanted for stealing over thousand dollars worth of cigarettes, officials say
Matt Williams delivers your Monday morning headlines. Mayor Broome discusses celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Capital City. There's a long list of events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. CONSUMER REPORTS: New standard...
True Crime Series Calls Baton Rogue, Louisiana a ‘Serial Killer Capital’
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in the state capital.
brproud.com
How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.
Guerrilla Warfare Paintball reopens in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a year and a half absence, Guerrilla Warfare Paintball returns to the public. The business held its grand opening today, but at its new location off of Joor Road in North Baton Rouge. Guerrilla Warfare Paintball was located in Walker. It shut down in June of 2021 because of complaints from neighbors.
I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
theadvocate.com
What has happened since Ascension development moratorium ended? A look at the shakeout
After sharp, flooding rains in the preceding May, the summer of 2021 brought long-simmering fights over growth and development in Ascension Parish to a rolling boil. Once the pot cooled, one of the outcomes was an 11-month moratorium on new land divisions so parish leaders could enact new growth rules for a parish that, over the prior two decades, had been Louisiana's fastest-growing one.
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee Drive
Former McDonald's restaurant on West Lee Drive purchased. Former McDonald's restaurant, 355 West Lee DrivePhoto byM Henderson. The McDonald's Restaurant at 355 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, has been sitting empty ever since the company moved to a location across the street. The newly developed Arlington Creek shopping center at the corner of Burbank Drive and West Lee was already home to wildly successful fast food restaurants like Atomic Burger, Chick-fil-A, and Whataburger.
kadn.com
Replacement for mac's grocery store in Jeanerette
Jeanerette, La (KADN)- Some communities have a grocery store on every major corner, but in Jeanerette that hasn't been the case. "It meant a lot to the community." "This was the only store in Jeanerette." It's been seven months since a fire destroyed mac's sugar city market. Kenneth Johnson says...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge duo caught with 200 pounds of marijuana in California
REDDING, Calif. (BRPROUD) – Two people from Baton Rouge were arrested by a California police officer after the department says they were discovered with a large amount of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, an officer saw a rental car parked at a gas station on Eureka Way...
Baton Rouge General hosting puberty education classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Hospital is hosting several upcoming classes to educate kids about the often uncomfortable topic of puberty. The classes are geared toward kids ages nine to 11 and a trusted adult. Organizers said the classes are informal and interactive and allow participants to ask questions in a safe, comfortable environment.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 2-6
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 2-6. Korina Heal, 326 W Caroline St. Gonzales, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 34-year-old Louisiana man was sentenced to 132 months (11 years) in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for wire fraud, financial aid fraud, and engaging in monetary transactions involving property derived from specified unlawful activity.
theadvocate.com
Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000
An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
