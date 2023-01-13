Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Trump Throws Temper Tantrum Throughout E. Jean Carroll Deposition
Donald Trump would have rather done literally anything than be deposed by E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers in her lawsuit against him accusing him of sexual assault, a fact he couldn't help but make known multiple times. In a question regarding a lengthy Oct. 12 Truth Social statement Trump wrote deriding the case, Trump suggested he would retaliate once the case was over. “It’s a false accusation. Never happened, never would happen,” he said during the Oct. 19 deposition, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney. “And I posted and I will continue to post until such time as—and then I will sue her after this is over, and that’s the thing I really look forward to doing. And I’ll sue you too.” Trump repeated his instance several times through the testimony, making sure the lawyers knew they would rue the day they questioned the former president. After his lengthy ramble, the questioning attorney asked if anything prompted Trump’s Oct. 12 diatribe. “Her false story and that I have to waste a whole day doing these ridiculous questions with you.”
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
George Santos' former roommate says the congressman stole his $520 Burberry scarf and wore it to a 'Stop the Steal' rally: report
The roommate, who claimed his scarf was missing, said he was certain Santos had stolen it after seeing clips of him wearing a checkered scarf during a "Stop the Steal" rally.
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Daily Beast
Missing Exec’s Husband Now Hit With Murder Charge
Massachusetts authorities on Tuesday announced murder charges against Brian Walshe, nearly two weeks after his real estate executive wife mysteriously vanished. Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, disappeared without a trace on Jan. 1. Her husband at first cooperated with police, but on Jan. 9 was charged with impeding the investigation and detained on $500,000 bond. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement that Walshe, who has been jailed since his earlier arrest, could be arraigned in court on the murder charge as soon as 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Daily Beast
White House Defends Its Disclosure of Biden Documents Discovery
The White House remained light on details about the discovery of classified documents and records at President Joe Biden’s former office and home, as it swept criticism over its delayed disclosures under the rug on Tuesday. White House counsel office spokesperson Ian Sams said it would release information as “appropriate” to guard the Justice Department’s investigation, the Associated Press reported. The White House was disclosing information at its own pace, to be careful of the “risk” of handing out information “that’s not complete,” Sams said. The White House and Biden’s personal attorneys are unaware of the document’s contents, he added. “We’re endeavoring to be as transparent and informative to you all in the media, to the public as we can consistent with respecting the integrity of an ongoing Justice Department investigation,” he said.
Daily Beast
New House Oversight Chair Clueless on How Trump’s Docs Mess Is Different
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) seemed unaware Sunday of the differences between the investigations into former President Donald Trump and then-Vice President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, repeatedly using a TV appearance to cite information that even had the anchor seemingly confused. The newly minted chair of the House...
Daily Beast
Chuck Todd Shreds Ron Johnson’s Attempt to Attack Hunter Biden
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) tried to stick to GOP talking points during a Meet The Press appearance on Sunday, but moderator Chuck Todd wasn’t having any of it. Todd repeatedly pressed Johnson on the Republican Party’s obsession with investigating Hunter Biden, questioning why the party sought to examine the actions of a private citizen who didn’t appear to have committed a crime.
Daily Beast
Greta Thunberg Released After Arrest for Protesting German Coal Mine Expansion
German police released Greta Thunberg on Tuesday after briefly detaining the climate activist for protesting the expansion of a coal mine, according to Reuters. Her arrest came just days after she was forcibly removed from another anti-coal protest. The Swedish activist was joined by thousands of other protesters in the west German village of Lützerath to speak against an expansion of the Garzweiler lignite coal mine, which is owned by European energy company RWE. The expansion will violate the Paris Climate Agreement and continue to exacerbate the world’s significant climate issues, activists argue, and protesters are seeking to preserve the village and stop the expansion in its tracks. Police have already evicted citizens of the small village, with most buildings in the area emptied out to make room for excavating machines.
Daily Beast
Fake Brain Doc at ‘Filthy’ Special-Needs School Uses Kids as ‘Guinea Pigs,’ Lawsuit Claims
A New York City private school for special-needs children with brain disorders is allegedly so filthy that students’ wheelchairs are teeming with cockroaches, and is run by a scandal-ridden chiropractor masquerading as a “neurologist” who preys on female staffers. The disturbing accusations are detailed in a lawsuit...
