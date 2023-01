On Wednesday, January 18, a concrete project will begin in front of the CAC near the Academic Oval and behind the Joseph F. Smith Library near the Center for Academic Success. The work areas will be filled with loud noise and heavy machinery. Cones and warning signs will be used to block off the whole construction area. Call (808) 358-8672 to get in touch with Tevitasiu Tafuna if you have any questions.

LAIE, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO