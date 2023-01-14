ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FOX Sports

James and the Lakers host the Rockets

Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season

Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.” […] The post Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
FOX Sports

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance

Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Lakers, Pistons have talked Bogdanovic, Noel deal

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to look around the league and guage the trade market. One player the team has been linked to for months is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. In an article discussing the trade market, Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated mentions that "the Lakers and Pistons have...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers

After the Dallas Mavericks’ brutal 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the workload on the starters was a major talking point. After all, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs were just a day removed from playing for 50 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked about whether or not […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision

For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

