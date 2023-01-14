Read full article on original website
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
NBA Fans React To Mac McClung Becoming The First G League Player To Participate In The Slam Dunk Contest
The 24-year-old has appeared only twice in the NBA and won the G League Rookie of the Year last season.
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
Stephen Curry, Warriors get brutal assessment from Steve Kerr after loss to Bulls
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were relatively healthy on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but that wasn’t enough for Steve Kerr’s men to overcome their road struggles. Once again, the Warriors showcased a disappointing performance on the road as the Bulls obliterated them 132-118. Curry and...
Tiger Woods Was Advised To Stay Away From Michael Jordan By His Lawyer In 1996
The legendary Tiger Woods was once told by his lawyer to stay away from Michael Jordan in 1996.
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers host the Rockets
Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
Video: LeBron James And Savannah James Impressed By A Mop Boy's Enthusiastic Performance
While the win served as the cherry on top for the James family, there was one boy who stole the show for a few minutes leaving James and Savannah awestruck.
Russell Westbrook Says Joel Embiid Fouled Him On Controversial Final Possession In Lakers Loss
Russell Westbrook believes he was fouled by Joel Embiid in the final possession during Lakers loss to the 76ers.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested In Trading For Veteran Pistons Frontcourt Pieces
Good news for Lakers fans.
RUMOR: Knicks ‘reluctant’ to part ways with Immanuel Quickley amid heavy trade interest
Immanuel Quickley has been having quite the season with the New York Knicks thus far. The 23-year-old hasn’t exactly established himself as one of the top guards in the NBA, but there’s no denying that he’s been a key part of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation this season.
Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season
Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.” […] The post Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury
The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA Rumors: Cavaliers, Hawks, And Jazz Have Discussed A 3-Team Trade
The Utah Jazz could land John Collins in a three-way trade with the Hawks and Cavaliers.
FOX Sports
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
Yardbarker
Lakers, Pistons have talked Bogdanovic, Noel deal
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to look around the league and guage the trade market. One player the team has been linked to for months is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. In an article discussing the trade market, Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated mentions that "the Lakers and Pistons have...
Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers
After the Dallas Mavericks’ brutal 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the workload on the starters was a major talking point. After all, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs were just a day removed from playing for 50 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked about whether or not […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision
For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doncic-Less Mavs Can't Contain Lillard, Fall to Blazers
Twenty-four hours after being on the bad end of a blowout loss, the Dallas Mavericks took on the Portland Trail Blazers yet again … this time without superstar Luka Doncic. The outcome was as expected.
