calcoastnews.com
Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches
A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
Vigil held for Kyle Doan, family
The community of San Miguel came together Thursday night to hold a prayer vigil for Kyle Doan and his family.
calcoastnews.com
Driver ignores road closure in Templeton, truck sinks in concrete
San Luis Obispo County Public Works is highlighting why drivers should not ignore road closed signs, including providing a picture of a truck stuck in concrete. The driver of a white truck ignored a road closed sign on Adelaida Road in rural Templeton, and drove into a fresh concrete slurry. The front tires of the truck sank into the wet concrete.
County sets up storm assistance center in Orcutt area
Santa Barbara County is opening a Community Local Assistance Center from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Joseph High School.
Biden approves disaster aid for California counties battered by storms — but not SLO County
U.S. Rep Jimmy Panetta and other government officials toured storm-damaged spots in San Luis Obispo County this weekend.
Destructive storm just pounded SLO County. How does it compare to major storms of the past?
Severe storms in 1969, 1973 and 1995 all left their mark on San Luis Obispo County.
‘Like the hammers from hell’: Mudslide decimates small California town
"We haven't made a dent yet."
New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14
The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Los Angeles has issued a record event report which includes two new records for daily rainfall in Camarillo and Paso Robles. The post New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTVU FOX 2
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
Cal Fire dispatchers fielded 227 emergency calls at the storm’s peak in SLO County
They sent first responders to three swift-water incidents, 73 flood calls and all sorts of other emergencies.
KTVU FOX 2
California storms: National Guard joins search for missing boy swept away in flood
OAKLAND, Calif. - The National Guard has joined the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Kyle was swept away Monday by floodwaters on the state’s central coast. The boy’s mother was driving a truck when it became stranded in floodwaters near Paso Robles. Bystanders were able to pull...
‘A car floated down the road’: How visiting couple rode out flood in SLO County
Scientists warn Californians to expect “mega-flooding” from now on
Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
Evacuation warnings go out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria riverbed areas on Friday and Saturday.
Huge tree falls, crushing car in Lompoc
A large tree fell along South H Street in Lompoc on Sunday, completely crushing at least one car that was parked along the side of the road.
SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg delayed again — this time by ‘unfavorable weather’
SpaceX says high winds and big waves were to blame for the most recent delay.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Damaged road cut off hundreds of Lake Nacimiento residents. But a fix is in the works
Between 200 and 300 Lake Nacimiento residents who have been cut off due to damage to the only road in and out of the area should see relief as soon as Saturday, San Luis Obispo County Public Works said in a news release Friday. The residents of the Running Deer...
City of Atascadero issues weather advisory
The City of Atascadero has issued a weather advisory for the late evening on Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Central Coast residents prepare for more rain
People across the Central Coast are preparing for more rain, but essential items, like sandbags, are selling out fast.
SLO Sheriffs resume search for missing five year old
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's office has confirmed the search for missing 5 year old Kyle Doan resumed on Jan. 15 as weather conditions improved and water levels lowered. The post SLO Sheriffs resume search for missing five year old appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
