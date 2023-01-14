ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

calcoastnews.com

Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Driver ignores road closure in Templeton, truck sinks in concrete

San Luis Obispo County Public Works is highlighting why drivers should not ignore road closed signs, including providing a picture of a truck stuck in concrete. The driver of a white truck ignored a road closed sign on Adelaida Road in rural Templeton, and drove into a fresh concrete slurry. The front tires of the truck sank into the wet concrete.
TEMPLETON, CA
The Atascadero News

Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
ATASCADERO, CA

