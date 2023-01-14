ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Leopards Spots
2d ago

I adopted 2 strays who came to trust me. No way could I leave them to face the world alone. One is still with me, curled up in a soft warm bed behind me.

Michael Ardilla
2d ago

it really sucks..Luca just wanted a home..I feel so bad..I just recently tryed to save a beautiful cat name pinky.we met almost 9months ago.she was like luca..ferral but she took a liking to me.i brought her home with me for few days to get out of bad weather but..she was prone to her birth area.i tried bringing her one more time 30 days ago to get out of bad weather..I had no idea that my power windows had power once you exit vehicle..her lil paw hit the window button and got out while I went into store for less 4min.i have not been able to find her..I feel sooo..freaking bad.i never felt so bad in my life..I pray,she is ok.i look every day after work for her..please people..pray for my pinky.

Pamela Staeheli
1d ago

selfish. why you didn't trap her when she was a kitten and get her to a shelter come on. so now you are sad ugh. you are at complete fault. before anyone goes on to say: well the shelters are high kill. well clearly being hit by a car is far worse than being humanely euthanized.

