Dodgers: Will Tony Gonsolin and LA Reach a Salary Arbitration Hearing?
Tony Gonsolin was the only arbitration-eligible Dodgers player not to reach an agreement on Friday, which means he could be heading for an arbitration hearing.
MLB
Pham agrees to 1-year, $6M deal with Mets (source)
NEW YORK -- The Mets’ search for a fourth outfielder culminated Wednesday morning when they agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million deal with veteran Tommy Pham, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical. Pham, who will turn 35...
MLB
Rockies pick up righty Seabold from Red Sox
DENVER -- Looking to bolster their starting rotation competition, the Rockies acquired right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold from the Red Sox for a player to be named or cash on Tuesday. Seabold, 26, made one start in 2021 and five in '22 for the Red Sox, going 0-4 with a 10.55...
MLB
These are the Reds' options at shortstop
CINCINNATI -- As the Reds prepare for 2023 Spring Training, they have a few spots that appear up for grabs: Left field, center field, third base, the bullpen and the back two spots of the starting rotation all come to mind. None of those battles have piqued my interest more...
MLB
Flaherty eyes bounceback with offseason work
ST. LOUIS -- Jack Flaherty is often no match for the emotions stirring inside of him, even after purposefully working this offseason to improve his body language, get better control of his moods and mannerisms, as well as to celebrate his emergence from an injury-plagued stretch, rather than dwell on it. Try as he might, the talented Cardinals pitcher still struggles to keep his emotions from leaking outward.
MLB
Eppler, Mets not done yet this offseason
NEW YORK -- Now that the Carlos Correa saga is in the past, the Mets can move forward with the rest of their offseason. The bulk of their business is already complete, having taken place during a December blitz that saw owner Steve Cohen shell out nearly half a billion dollars in guaranteed contracts.
MLB
A peculiar ramification from the Correa deal
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Before the 2019-20 offseason, the largest free-agent contract handed out by the Twins’ front office had been the four years and $55 million dedicated to pitcher Ervin Santana before the '15 campaign.
MLB
Inbox: Will Judge wear a 'C' on his uniform?
There are less than 30 days until Yankees pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Tampa, Fla. It’s a new year, and it’s time to dig in for a fresh look into the Yankees Inbox and see what you, the fans, are asking about:. Will Aaron Judge...
MLB
Here are the Top 10 LHP prospects for 2023
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. While just four left-handed pitchers...
MLB
Int'l splash signee Salas a rare 'total-package catcher'
SAN DIEGO -- Ethan Salas stood at a corner locker in the Padres' home clubhouse Tuesday afternoon, grinning from ear to ear, his visit to Petco Park a resounding success. "San Diego is beautiful," said the 16-year-old Venezuelan backstop, the prize of this year's international free-agent class, fresh off landing a record-setting bonus. "I love it here. I'm here to stay. I'm here to win a World Series."
MLB
Arenado's agenda with Cards: 'I came here to win'
ST. LOUIS -- On the October day when superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado declined the opt-out clause in his contract -- a move that likely cost him tens of millions of dollars in potential earnings -- so he could remain in St. Louis, veteran Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright looked on from afar and smiled the way a proud dad might.
MLB
Yankees' rotation deserves as much hype as lineup
We know the Yankees can always hit, and will almost always hit home runs in big numbers. They’ve hit more home runs than any team in history, they just saw Aaron Judge break the Yankees and the American League home run record with 62 and they led the world in home runs again last season with 254. You always start there with the Yankees, with the best home run numbers. But what if they have the best starting pitching in the league this season?
MLB
Catching up with rehabbing Rockies hurler
BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A youth pitcher spent his Sunday afternoon bullpen session searching for location and mechanics. Between softly rendered instructions, Rockies left-handed reliever Lucas Gilbreath delighted in telling stories of the same thing happening in Major League games. And either today or tomorrow, Gilbreath will be in the same...
MLB
8 biggest surprises of 2022-23 Hot Stove season
You should not be surprised to be reading this. Every year, we run a list of the most surprising developments of the Hot Stove season, because every year a bunch of stuff happens that catches us off-guard. Though there is still plenty of time for more dumbfounding developments, let’s recap...
MLB
'I’m a catcher:' Rose stands out at MLB DREAM Series
TEMPE, Ariz. -- In a lot of places and showcases Zion Rose attends, he stands out for a host of reasons. He’s one of the best high school catchers in the Draft Class of 2023, after all, with plus athleticism on both sides of the ball. But he’s very...
MLB
Hendriks has the North Side in his corner, too
CHICAGO -- Jameson Taillon was standing on first base in the fourth inning of his Pirates’ 8-2 loss to the Cubs on Sept. 7, 2017, having singled against Cubs starter Jon Lester at PNC Park, when Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo made an observation leading to one of the “coolest career moments” for the right-handed starter.
MLB
Licey on doorstep of record 23rd title in Dominican
In another close game Tuesday, the Tigres del Licey defeated the Estrellas Orientales, 3-1, at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the best-of-seven Dominican Winter League finals. The Tigres are now one win away from taking home their 23rd LIDOM championship,...
MLB
Licey takes 2-1 lead in Dominican finals
In a taut pitchers' duel, the Tigres del Licey took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Dominican Winter League finals with a 1-0 victory over the Estrellas Orientales on Sunday at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo. MLB.TV subscribers can stream all LIDOM games live, with no blackout restrictions,...
MLB
White Sox ink No. 41 int’l prospect, plus son of Juan Uribe
The list of international prospects and players the White Sox have signed in recent years is long and noteworthy. Acquiring talent on the global market has become a staple of the organization, and the approach continues. The club on Monday announced it had agreed to a $700,000 deal with right-hander...
MLB
The Best Baseball Players Born on January 17
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for January 17:. Porter had a heck of a career, but as time passes it seems like he is lost in the shuffle among all-time greatest catchers. Porter ranks 23rd all-time among catchers with 40.8 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. For comparison’s sake, Buster Posey (44.9) and Yadier Molina (42.1) rank just ahead of him, but are probably ticketed for the Hall of Fame. Porter won World Series and NLCS MVP Awards with the Cardinals in 1982, helping St. Louis beat the Brewers in seven games. He finished third for AL Rookie of the Year with Milwaukee in 1973. He made the 1974 AL All-Star team with the Brewers and the AL All-Star team for three consecutive seasons (1978-80) with the Royals. He even finished in the top 10 for AL MVP in 1979 and 1980.
