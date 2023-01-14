Read full article on original website
thesportspage.blog
Fast start leads Shippensburg over Landsdowne
The Shippensburg Greyhounds came out hot putting up 22 points in the first quarter and defeated the Landsdowne (Md.) Vikings 50-38 in the Hoops for Harmony Tournament at Chambersburg Saturday. Quick three pointers from Jackson Stought and Cole Trn gave the Greyhounds a 6-0 lead they continued to build on...
Cumberland Valley’s Griffin Huffman makes his college pick
Griffin Huffman has found his college football home. The Cumberland Valley senior told PennLive Sunday that he will play at West Chester University. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I chose West Chester because it has the best of both worlds with competitive football,...
12 Mid-Penn field hockey players make Max Field Hockey All-Region team for Pa.
The Mid-Penn swept the PIAA field hockey state champions this past season with Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg and Lower Dauphin all brining home gold, and the honors continue to roll in for the conference. A dozen Mid-Penn players were named this week when Max Field Hockey released its All-Region team for...
Penn State legend’s son makes his college football pick
Keeno Arrington, the son of Penn State legend LaVar Arrington, made his college pick Sunday night. And, although it won’t be at Penn State, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound hybrid safety/linebacker is headed to a pretty good school after announcing that he will play at Delaware. Arrington played at Lackawanna last...
MacKenzie Stoner’s 24 points against Chambersburg help James Buchanan get eighth straight win
CHAMBERSBURG— James Buchanan’s girls basketball team entered Chambersburg’s ‘Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism’ tournament with a seven-game win streak under their belts, however, things didn’t look very promising at the start of their game against the Trojans on Saturday. But luckily for them,...
Carlisle’s Ezeekai Thomas gets his second college opportunity
Ezeekai Thomas said earlier this week that he struggled to remain patient as he looked for his first college football offer. After adding IUP on Thursday, Thomas said he picked up another from Cal U on Saturday. “It was definitely tough,” the Carlisle senior safety said earlier this week of...
High School Sports: Southern Fulton defeats rival McConnellsburg
Southern Fulton won against rival McConnellsburg Thursday night. Southern Fulton played strong with only 5 players eligible to play due to injury. Finding themselves down 15-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Indians came out for a big second quarter. The players did a good job of staying composed and outscored the Spartans 16 to 3 to end the half 23-18. The Indians did not stop there and came out with intensity in the second half.
abc27.com
New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
Dante Cephas, one of top WRs in transfer portal, commits to Penn State
Heir apparent Drew Allar has a new target. Dante Cephas, one of the best wide receivers available in the transfer portal, announced on Sunday that he will continue his career at Penn State.
nittanysportsnow.com
Stine: We’ll Soon Find Out How Good Penn State Wrestling Is
To this point, the season has been about par for the course for Penn State wrestling. There haven’t been any real surprises, other than the returning national champion at 197 in Max Dean slipping in back-to-back matches, but it seems that he’s put that way behind him in the rearview mirror.
abc27.com
Accident kills pedestrian in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Chambersburg on Jan. 16. Per police, the accident happened near Loudon Street and Monticello Court. Both roads were closed while Chambersburg Police investigated the accident. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election...
theburgnews.com
Party Plans: Dance club, speakeasy to open in former downtown Harrisburg bar
A new place to dance, drink and party is headed to downtown Harrisburg. The former Susquehanna Ale House on N. 2nd Street will soon become “Nocturnal,” a dance club with upstairs speakeasy-themed rooms. Harrisburg restaurateur Justin Browning said that he purchased the building with hopes of revitalizing the...
WGAL
Chambersburg police say burglar threatens residents in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police say a man broke into a home and threatened residents in Franklin County. The Chambersburg Police Department said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, along Cumberland Avenue. "The investigation revealed that Robinson Christian forced entry into the residence and damaged items inside the...
Penn State Assistant Coach Reveals He Will Not Return
It's a little bit late in the college football coaching carousel, but Penn State are now in the unenviable position of making a staff change in mid-January. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Penn State wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield announced that he will ...
abc27.com
Fire contained in Bishop McDevitt cafeteria kitchen
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire departments responded to Bishop McDevitt High School on Monday for a fire in the school cafeteria’s kitchen. According to Colonial Fire Company No. 1, crews responded to a reported commercial building fire at the high school on Monday. Firefighters found smoke coming from...
1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag
Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 4-10, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 4-10, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. White Rock Inc. to Gary Fitzgerald, Sandwich Lane, Guilford Township, $120,000. Rossi Realty of Chambersburg LP to Samuel Bautista Garcia, Woodstock Road, Chambersburg, $228,300. Wilma Whetstone to Brandon Pilgrim,...
abc27.com
Police investigating York County shooting
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening. According to Hanover Borough Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Carlisle Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say a man approached a vehicle with four passengers when a verbal argument began.
Central Pa. teen missing four days after being found
The Chambersburg Police Department is seeking input as to the whereabouts of 15-year-old Feryi Sarate-Mancio. Police responded to the 300 block of W Burkart Ave. for a report of a runaway juvenile on Jan 16. Sarate-Mancio was last seen around 10 p.m. on Jan. 15.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania
- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
