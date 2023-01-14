Southern Fulton won against rival McConnellsburg Thursday night. Southern Fulton played strong with only 5 players eligible to play due to injury. Finding themselves down 15-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Indians came out for a big second quarter. The players did a good job of staying composed and outscored the Spartans 16 to 3 to end the half 23-18. The Indians did not stop there and came out with intensity in the second half.

WARFORDSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO