Chambersburg, PA

thesportspage.blog

Fast start leads Shippensburg over Landsdowne

The Shippensburg Greyhounds came out hot putting up 22 points in the first quarter and defeated the Landsdowne (Md.) Vikings 50-38 in the Hoops for Harmony Tournament at Chambersburg Saturday. Quick three pointers from Jackson Stought and Cole Trn gave the Greyhounds a 6-0 lead they continued to build on...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

High School Sports: Southern Fulton defeats rival McConnellsburg

Southern Fulton won against rival McConnellsburg Thursday night. Southern Fulton played strong with only 5 players eligible to play due to injury. Finding themselves down 15-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Indians came out for a big second quarter. The players did a good job of staying composed and outscored the Spartans 16 to 3 to end the half 23-18. The Indians did not stop there and came out with intensity in the second half.
WARFORDSBURG, PA
abc27.com

New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Stine: We’ll Soon Find Out How Good Penn State Wrestling Is

To this point, the season has been about par for the course for Penn State wrestling. There haven’t been any real surprises, other than the returning national champion at 197 in Max Dean slipping in back-to-back matches, but it seems that he’s put that way behind him in the rearview mirror.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Accident kills pedestrian in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Chambersburg on Jan. 16. Per police, the accident happened near Loudon Street and Monticello Court. Both roads were closed while Chambersburg Police investigated the accident. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Chambersburg police say burglar threatens residents in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police say a man broke into a home and threatened residents in Franklin County. The Chambersburg Police Department said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, along Cumberland Avenue. "The investigation revealed that Robinson Christian forced entry into the residence and damaged items inside the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
The Spun

Penn State Assistant Coach Reveals He Will Not Return

It's a little bit late in the college football coaching carousel, but Penn State are now in the unenviable position of making a staff change in mid-January. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Penn State wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield announced that he will ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Fire contained in Bishop McDevitt cafeteria kitchen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire departments responded to Bishop McDevitt High School on Monday for a fire in the school cafeteria’s kitchen. According to Colonial Fire Company No. 1, crews responded to a reported commercial building fire at the high school on Monday. Firefighters found smoke coming from...
HARRISBURG, PA
DELCO.Today

1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag

Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
MOUNT JOY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 4-10, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 4-10, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. White Rock Inc. to Gary Fitzgerald, Sandwich Lane, Guilford Township, $120,000. Rossi Realty of Chambersburg LP to Samuel Bautista Garcia, Woodstock Road, Chambersburg, $228,300. Wilma Whetstone to Brandon Pilgrim,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating York County shooting

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening. According to Hanover Borough Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Carlisle Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say a man approached a vehicle with four passengers when a verbal argument began.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania

- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
YORK, PA

