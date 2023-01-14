Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
ocsportszone.com
Six OC boys basketball teams compete in MLK Dream Classic at St. John Bosco
Carlo Billings takes the court for Foothill during a game in December. (File Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Six Orange County high school boys basketball teams will take part in the MLK Dream Classic on Martin Luther King Day Monday, Jan. 16 at St. John Bosco. Foothill...
ocsportszone.com
Final scores and highlights for OC basketball on Monday night, Jan. 16
La Mirada 53, Foothill 50: CHECK BACK LATER FOR PHOTOS AND STORY. Orange Lutheran 56, Oak Park of Ventura 54: Orange Lutheran battled back from a nine point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to win. —Courtesy Jim McCormack. St. Margaret’s 69, Luezinger 67. Non-league. North...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills remains undefeated with Freeway League victory over rival Troy
Sunny Hills’ Ethan Castro vies for the ball with Troy’s Brendan Lee and a teammate. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Soccer has a wide assortment of clever plays, most of which rarely work. But when they do …. Sunny Hills ran a play that was...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel races past Estancia and moves into tie for first place
Rafael Sermarini of Calvary Chapel out paces Jaedon Hose-Shea of Estancia on a fast break Friday night. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball tearm defeated Estancia 53-37 in an Orange Coast League game Friday night and moved into a tie for first place with St. Margaret’s.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fullerton, CA
Fullerton is one of the biggest cities in Orange County, California. It is a community with a strong spirit of tradition that treasures its rich history while keeping an eye on challenges that may arise in the future. Situated 22 miles from Los Angeles, Fullerton is a full-service city with...
mynewsla.com
Man with Autism Missing from La Puente
Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 22-year-old man with autism and a diminished mental capacity who went missing from La Puente. Santos Giovanni was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Larimore Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Giovanni...
Long Beach Post
Six displaced in Central Long Beach structure fire
The Long Beach Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Sunday afternoon that left six people displaced. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
parkerliveonline.com
Canoe capsizes on Lake Havasu, man drowns
A man drowned on Lake Havasu on Saturday morning after his canoe capsized. His body was recovered by a dive team on Monday morning. On Saturday at around 10:13 am, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department boating deputies responded to a report of a boat accident with one missing person near Cove 1, south of Havasu Landing Marina on Lake Havasu. The vessel, an aluminum canoe, was determined to have capsized approximately 100 feet from shore. The victim, a 52 year-old male from West Covina, California, attempted to swim to shore but struggled, went underwater, and did not resurface.
ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close
The median home price in 90810 in November was $647,400, nearly $100,000 less than the city’s median of $730,000. The post ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Family displaced after car plows into Huntington Beach home, narrowly missing mom and baby
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A Huntington Beach family has been displaced out of their home after a car plowed through the wall of the house over the weekend, nearly hitting a mother and her infant child. Julianne McCarron was changing her 11-month-old child on Friday, Jan. 13, when a car...
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Orange County
STANTON, Calif. – A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to...
foxla.com
Mudslide shuts down section of 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles
More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns statewide. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Los...
foxla.com
Orange County public defender killed in Mexico celebrating first wedding anniversary
LOS ANGELES - A public defender in Orange County was killed in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife, the Orange County Public Defender's Office confirmed to FOX 11. Now his family is working to bring his body back home. Elliot Blair was killed...
kcrw.com
Replay: Inglewood restaurant offers soul food, second chance, for formerly incarcerated
On the corner of Centinela and Inglewood Avenue is a casual restaurant offering soul food and second chances to men and women who are returning to society after years in prison. “It's really hard for them to find employment,” says Ray Ford, co-founder of 2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry....
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
Orange County man arrested after father’s body found in home
An Orange County man was arrested after his father was found dead in their shared home in Irvine Saturday.
The Long-Awaited Pasadena Erewhon is Finally on Its Way
After two years of work and waiting, it appears Erewhon will soon debut on Pasadena’s historic Lake Avenue
NBC Los Angeles
Bear Goes For a Swim in Monrovia Home During Rain
Rainy days are perfect for movie nights, having a cup of hot tea and maybe...going for a swim?. One curious bear stumbled upon a pool in the yard of a Monrovia home, when it decided to go for a swim. The pouring rain did not seem to bother the bear...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID person found in Long Beach harbor
LONG BEACH – A body was discovered Saturday floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach. The body was identified as that of 44-year-old Jose de Jesus Macias Valero of Pacoima, according to the coroner’s office. Valero’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East...
KTLA.com
Man assaulted, killed in San Juan Capistrano
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was assaulted and killed in San Juan Capistrano Saturday afternoon. San Juan Capistrano resident Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, 30, sustained traumatic injuries and was declared dead in the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at 5:21 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a press release.
