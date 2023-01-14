88-year-old man reported missing, last seen in El Monte

| Photo courtesy of the El Monte Police Department/Facebook

An 88-year-old man diagnosed with dementia was reported missing after leaving his home Friday in El Monte.

The family of Ting Jue Zhou contacted the El Monte Police Department after he was captured on home surveillance cameras leaving his home with his 37-year-old caregiver Lee Shung Yan and an unknown man at approximately 10 a.m., said Sgt. Jacob Salmon.

Zhou was taken to a local bank where a large sum of money was withdrawn from his accounts and police have begun an investigation, Salmon said.

Zhou is Chinese, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 140 pounds, is bald, has black eyes and is confined to a wheelchair. In addition dementia, Zhou also has been diagnosed with other ailments that require the use of medications.

His caregiver, who Salmon said police consider a “person of interest,” is Chinese, female, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Police said they believe she might be driving a white BMW SUV and working with the aforementioned male accomplice.

Anyone who has seen Zhou or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call Detective Hever Diaz of the El Monte Police Department at 626-580-2109 or email him at hdiaz@elmontepd.org.