Logan County, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

Supreme Court to hear appeal in fatal crash case

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Canadian County couple has appealed to the state’s highest court challenging a ruling in a civil suit stemming from a traffic collision near Yukon that killed their teenage daughter. The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear an appeal filed Dec. 9 by attorneys representing the...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Jan. 12-14

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:32 a.m. police responded to 721 N. Oak for a report of a subject beating on the door. Someone dropped some people of at the address and a window was broken. Extra patrol was requested. At 2:05 a.m. police responded back to the address for a report of Rayan Kirk baking on the house.
PONCA CITY, OK
Popculture

Man Arrested in Murder of College Football Player Daniel Howard

An Oklahoma City man was arrested in the shooting death of Daniel Howard, a 22-year-old college football player. J'Coal Glover, 30, was arrested at an Oklahoma City gas station on Jan. 7. Although he was charged with first-degree murder, records show Clover did not pull the trigger, reports News9. Howard,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond police respond to shots fired near Mitch Park YMCA

EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond police are responding to shots fired near the Mitch Park YMCA. On Monday night, Edmond police responded to the Mitch Park YMCA where shots had been fired. Police said no one was shot but some cars were damaged. A witness told police she saw...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from OKC correctional center

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from an Oklahoma City correctional facility. Authorities announced that Jesse Tointigh, 22, walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center around 9 p.m. Sunday. After learning that Tointigh was missing, ODOC officials alerted police and area hospitals.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing man accused of having stolen motorcycle

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man with a history of property crimes has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Wednesday on charges of possessing a stolen motorcycle along with having methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Due to his criminal record, James Henry Walker Jr., 37, could be sentenced...
CUSHING, OK

