San Francisco concert honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Betty Yu
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO -- A variety of performers came together Friday night to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at a concert hosted by the San Francisco Human Rights Commission and NorcalMLK.

The theme of the concert was Freedom, Justice and Beloved Community.

The sounds of R&B and soul singer Goapele and the Glide Memorial ensemble moved the sold-out crowd at Herbst Theatre in San Francisco.

Among the night's performers, Glide Memorial minister of celebration Marvin K White. He delivered a spoken word tribute to Dr. King.

"When we think about the civil rights movement, we think about the songs and the images and even the cadences. That's the art. That's a part of it," he said.

White said he hopes the spirit of Dr. King lives on in young leaders today.

"When we think about movements, we have to think about them being leader-full. You can lead from the back, you can push people ahead, you can inspire from the back, you don't have to be out in front and, today, that can look like technology. That can look like social media," White said.

A recent viral video showing a San Francisco art gallery owner hosing down a homeless woman was top of mind for many in the room on Friday, including Mayor London Breed, who gave opening remarks.

White said solving San Francisco's problems should be a coordinated community effort.

"We can't be siloed by neighborhoods. Neighborhood associations can't take it into their own hands. Businesses can't take it in their own hands. You have to worry, Nob Hill, about what's happening in the Tenderloin," he said.

On this night, the audience reflected the diversity of the city. The concert gave San Francisco rent board executive director Christina Varner hope.

"It's so moving to have this togetherness in our city, you know, at a time when things can be so divisive and so challenging and we see so many difficult events going on on a day-to-day basis," she said.

This year's MLK Day celebration features several events including an annual Caltrain Freedom Ride.

"It has always been a multi-racial and intergenerational movement so it's just lovely to see folks recognizing that they have a place in the movement," White said.

