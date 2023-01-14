Greyhound investigates cancellation that left 12 in below freezing temperatures on Christmas

TROTWOOD — Greyhound is reportedly investigating an incident that left 12 patrons in the freezing cold after the bus cancelled transportation and the station closed during Christmas.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson previously told News Center 7 Reporter Xavier Hershovitz that his department was called out to the city’s Greyhound station after 12 people were left outside for about an hour and a half due to the cancellations.

“They were told, ‘Your busses have been cancelled and good luck,’” Wilson said.

None of the riders were from the Miami Valley. As such, they did not have a nearby resource that could take them home or provide them shelter, except for the police.

“I credit my team for thinking fast on their feet and they opened up our home essentially and gave these folks shelter,” Wilson said. “That’s unacceptable anywhere, I mean where’s the human decency here? I’m not the morality police, but this was upsetting.”

The stranded riders slept in the police department’s lobby and conference room.

Mayor Mary McDonald shared the same sentiment as the police chief calling the incident “despicable.”

McDonald continued to express her frustration after years of issues since the station moved into the city. The mayor went so far as to wish that the company would move out of Trotwood.

“They’re not a good fit for our community. I may get in a bit of trouble for saying this, but it’s what I feel,” McDonald said.

Greyhound recently responded to the incident.

“We deeply regret the missed opportunity to not be able to do right by these customers,” a Greyhound spokesperson commented.

Greyhound was reportedly undergoing a platform change to “enhance” communication with customers to be “proactive” about delays, cancellations, or major weather events. However, the company did not expand on what those improvements would entail.

