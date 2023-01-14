ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for a home — Jan. 14

By Susan Guynn
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
Leah-0750

Contact Frederick County Animal Control Center, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. To see more pets available at FCAC, go to petango.com/fcac. For general questions, call 301-600-1546.

