ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Road fallen away near Ojai

More storms coming through Southern California have washed part of a road near Ojai into the water. A driver had to stop when they noticed the road in front of them just wasn't there.
OJAI, CA
foxla.com

Mudslide shuts down section of 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles

More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns statewide. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

For Ventura County: 1 Down And 1 To Go

(Radar track at 7:48 AM Sunday) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 8 AM Sunday--The first of two weekend storm systems moved through Ventura County Saturday. It brought between 1-2 inches of rain to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Goleta Beach Park closed following storm

GOLETA, Calif.– Goleta Beach Park is closed due to emergency beach operations following recent storms. The closure aims to speed up work already being done at the emergency response site. The post Goleta Beach Park closed following storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores

Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Beautiful Elects Officers for 2023

Santa Barbara Beautiful (SBB), a nonprofit focused on beautification of the built, green, and cultural environment, has elected a new slate of officers for 2023. They include:. Kerry Methner, president; Susan Bradley, treasurer/CFO/VP; Marcella Simmons, vice president; Stephanie Williams, vice president; and Lucrezia DeLeon, secretary. Methner has been the editor...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy