Carpinteria rushes to shore up creek from recent storm and clear debris basin
Emergency work is underway in Carpinteria where storm damage threatens a Sanitary District property. Debris basins will also be cleared in an urgent plan. The post Carpinteria rushes to shore up creek from recent storm and clear debris basin appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms
A massive crack has been discovered in the cliffs of Shoreline Park above Leadbetter Beach according to Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, extreme caution near and below the cliffs is advised. The post Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Road fallen away near Ojai
More storms coming through Southern California have washed part of a road near Ojai into the water. A driver had to stop when they noticed the road in front of them just wasn't there.
Weekend storm poses complications for Santa Barbara Harbor
The weekend’s storm posed some complications for the Santa Barbara Harbor. The post Weekend storm poses complications for Santa Barbara Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14
The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Los Angeles has issued a record event report which includes two new records for daily rainfall in Camarillo and Paso Robles. The post New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Huge tree falls, crushing car in Lompoc
A large tree fell along South H Street in Lompoc on Sunday, completely crushing at least one car that was parked along the side of the road.
Santa Barbara Independent
Amid Light Rains, Effects from Previous Storm Close Trails Above Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara’s Storm Number 14 is bringing slow and steady rains so far, with very little of the unrelenting downpours and floods of last Monday. In combination with the saturated soil, however, aftereffects are still being felt. State Route 154 is still closed, as is SR 166 in Santa...
foxla.com
Mudslide shuts down section of 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles
More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns statewide. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Los...
Businesses looking to boost revenue after heavy rainstorm in Santa Barbara
Businesses looking to boost revenue after heavy rainstorm in Santa Barbara The post Businesses looking to boost revenue after heavy rainstorm in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
For Ventura County: 1 Down And 1 To Go
(Radar track at 7:48 AM Sunday) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 8 AM Sunday--The first of two weekend storm systems moved through Ventura County Saturday. It brought between 1-2 inches of rain to...
Goleta Beach Park closed following storm
GOLETA, Calif.– Goleta Beach Park is closed due to emergency beach operations following recent storms. The closure aims to speed up work already being done at the emergency response site. The post Goleta Beach Park closed following storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the central coast of both counties and the interior of San Luis Obispo County from Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 16 at 2 a.m. The post Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores
Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity
Caltrans District 5 has closed a section of Highway 154 for a storm-related inspection of the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge near Los Olivos. The post Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Edge Rusher Peter Bario Commits to UCLA Football As Walk-On
Another class of 2023 recruit has announced his intentions to join the Bruins next fall, giving them more depth on the edge.
Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area
Santa Barbara County has lifted its shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area, but the roadway remains closed and impassable. The post Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fallen historic stone pine tree damages car along south H Street in Lompoc
One of the historic stone pine trees in the 200 block of south H Street fell and damaged a parked car due to the wet conditions left by recent storms. The post Fallen historic stone pine tree damages car along south H Street in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel
The rain may be coming to an end but displaced families in Orcutt are still in search of new homes. The post Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Beautiful Elects Officers for 2023
Santa Barbara Beautiful (SBB), a nonprofit focused on beautification of the built, green, and cultural environment, has elected a new slate of officers for 2023. They include:. Kerry Methner, president; Susan Bradley, treasurer/CFO/VP; Marcella Simmons, vice president; Stephanie Williams, vice president; and Lucrezia DeLeon, secretary. Methner has been the editor...
State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday
Ongoing rainfall this weekend on the Central Coast has caused continuous flooding. The post State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
