Michael Lee Holderfield Sr.
2d ago
I hope he got to failure to control ticket, like anybody else driving in that situation would get
cleveland19.com
4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash
HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
Driver arrested for OVI after crashing into Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a 59-year-old woman struck a Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser on Friday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Terrington Drive at Kenton Lane on Friday, Jan. 13, at around 9:20 p.m. Cathy Pfeiler of Brunswick...
cleveland19.com
Brunswick woman arrested for 10th OVI after crashing into police cruiser, troopers say
Brunswick Hills Township, Ohio (WOIO) - A 59-year-old Brunswick woman was arrested for her 10th OVI after crashing into a Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser on Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash occurred on Terrington Drive at Kenton Lane around 9:20 p.m. Troopers...
whbc.com
Year’s First Stark Traffic Fatality from Canton Twp.
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Canton Township. The State Highway Patrol says Kyle Gill was riding in a Chevy Blazer that hit two guardrails and overturned on Sandy Avenue SE at Route 43.
Bedford nursing home resident dies after apparently wandering outside, slipping on ice
BEDFORD, Ohio — A 92-year-old woman has died after authorities say she apparently wandered outside of the Bedford nursing home she was living in and fell down in the cold elements. According to a police report, nurses from Woodside Senior Living on Rockside Road located Annie Lee Luckett's body...
cleveland19.com
Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township. A silver 2003...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Man shot and killed at Sunoco gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed at a Sunoco gas station early Monday morning, police say. Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Buckeye Avenue in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The man died due to a gunshot wound, according to police. No further...
whbc.com
Akron PD Investigating Road Rage Incident
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Road rage, reaching another level in Akron. A motorist at a stop sign at Frase and Eastwood Avenues heard the horn honking behind him. Next thing he knew, someone got out of the white SUV and began firing at his car. The...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man fatally shot outside of apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an apartment building early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at St. Clair Superior Apartments located on East 74th Street around 2:35 a.m. for a man shot. EMS was on the...
Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Canton crash
A 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Canton Township.
whbc.com
Homeless Man Faces 16 Charges in Alliance Incident
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 46-year-old man listed as homeless and previously with a Massillon address faces kidnapping and other charges in Alliance. They say Jason Krach used a knife to force a female driver and another person in a car to continue driving, despite a police pursuit, according to Alliance police.
2 men arrested and charged in killing of Akron teen shot at skate park
Two men have been arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Zion Neal, according to Akron police. Akron detectives, assisted by a task force, arrested the two men Friday morning in separate locations
cleveland19.com
Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
Child burned, pets perish in Brunswick Hills house fire
A family is displaced following a house fire that broke out early Sunday morning.
Sheriff’s office searching for 14-year-old Stark County girl
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for a young missing teen.
YAHOO!
Alliance police charge man with kidnapping following chase
ALLIANCE – A 46-year-old man who authorities accused of using a knife to threaten two other people Friday while in a motor vehicle fleeing from police is facing multiple criminal charges, including two counts of kidnapping. Jason F. Krach, who has no known address, was apprehended Friday afternoon after...
Barberton woman found alive in Tennessee nearly a month after family reported her missing
BARBERTON, Ohio — A Summit County woman who was reported missing nearly a month ago is alive and safe. Police located 25-year-old Ma'Ri'Ana Spaulding this past weekend in Jackson, Tennessee, about 625 miles southwest of her native Barberton. Authorities say she had been living out of her car, and officers in the area spoke with her to check on her well-being.
50+ firefighters respond to scene of two-alarm Cleveland fire
CLEVELAND — More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene of an overnight fire in Cleveland. The situation started at a two-story structure -- a former industrial supply building -- on Broadway Avenue east of Canton Avenue, fire officials tweeted early Monday morning. The fire resulted in the response...
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
A North Olmsted Mercedes Benz dealership, just the latest in what North Olmsted police Sgt. Matthew Beck is calling a "car theft pandemic."
Suspect arrested in store robbery: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Officers at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 responded to a report of a robbery at Westside Skates on Madison Avenue, according to a Lakewood police event report. A man threatened an employee with a knife and took shoes from the store, according to the report. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Brown Road near Athens. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the police.
