Tulsa, OK

Can't touch this: Logan Seavey roars to big win in Friday night's Chili Bowl qualifying

By Press release
 2 days ago

Seavey becomes the fifth A Main winner in as many nights and automatically earns a starting spot in Saturday's championship race

TULSA, Okla. -- Getting the lead and never looking back, California’s Logan Seavey sailed the Swindell SpeedLab No. 39 into Victory Lane Friday night during Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa Qualifying Night at the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire.

Asked what it means to win during the Chili Bowl, Seavey replied, “It’s even more special to do it with Kevin [Swindell]. He’s obviously one of the best to ever race here, so for him to come back 10 years later since he’s won with his own car and have so much speed right away is something.

"For me to put together a good night, it’s been a while, and it’s been over a year since I’ve won a Midget race, so to do it with him especially, it gets my confidence back where it needs to be.”

The fifth time Seavey has started in a preliminary night feature, the win is the second of his career and the first win for Swindell as a car owner. Swindell won the event as a driver from 2010-2013. Logan's previous win was for Keith Kunz in 2019.

Taking the lead from the start, Seavey kept a quick pace over the race, never yielding to the second-place runners. Even with a red flag delay on Lap 8 when Ethan Mitchell ended up hung in the fence after contact while battling with Justin Grant, the race resumed with Seavey picking up where he left off.

Working into traffic just past the race’s mid-point, Logan was able to move top to bottom on the slower cars while Grant railed the cushion. Closing one lap and losing the other was the theme until Lap 23 when a series of cautions put the field to the gutter for the remainder of the race.

On Seavey coming to the white, Grant could not overtake the No. 39, who took the win by 0.516 seconds. Grant, in the NOS Energy Drink No. 2j, protected for second, with Chase McDermand putting on an impressive run to finish third after starting 15th. Zeb Wise crossed fourth, followed by Jason McDougal.

After exchanging slides in the race for second early on, Ace McCarthy ended up sixth, followed Jace Park. Eighth was Brian Carber (from a 13th place start), followed by Clinton Boyles in ninth, and Bryant Wiedeman rounding out the top 10.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa Qualifying night included 76 drivers, bringing the total event count to 365, making it the second highest in the history of the event, after 2022, which had 381.

Saturday will be presented by General Tire and begin at 9:00 A.M. CT with P-Main and O-Main Hot Laps. Racing will run throughout the day, with Opening Ceremonies slated for 6:30 P.M. (CT). Lineups have been posted to http://www.chilibowl.com as well as the My Race Pass App.

Fans unable to attend the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will be able to watch every lap live on http://www.floracing.com .

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals . All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com .

Results:

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire
Tulsa Expo Raceway - Tulsa, Okla.
Friday, January, 13, 2023
Hard Rock Casino Hotel, Tulsa Qualifying Night

Car Count: 76
Event Count: 365

OERB Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers.

OERB Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 37F-Adyn Schmidt[1]; 2. 02-Matt Rossi[3]; 3. 19-Brian Carber[6]; 4. 21K-Dale Curran[8]; 5. 14-Cody Hays[4]; 6. 12-Corbin Gurley[7]; 7. 0-Johnny Murdock[5]; 8. (DNF) 87C-Austin Garrett[2]; 9. (DNS) 130-Larry Bratti

OERB Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3G-Kyle Cummins[1]; 2. 17B-Austin Barnhill[4]; 3. 95-Chris Andrews[6]; 4. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[8]; 5. 1M-Mason Smith[9]; 6. 31-David Budres[7]; 7. 68B-Jason Martin[5]; 8. 127-James Picardi[3]; 9. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker[2]

OERB Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 00B-Braden Chiaramonte[2]; 2. 87-Jace Park[5]; 3. 11B-Clinton Boyles[8]; 4. 45H-Briggs Danner[4]; 5. 11A-Andrew Felker[7]; 6. 22J-Taylor Kuehl[1]; 7. 5B-Bobby Brewer[6]; 8. 7Z-Ryan Powers[3]; 9. (DNS) 59-Richard Harvey

OERB Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[2]; 2. 23K-Kyle Simon[1]; 3. 11G-Avery Goodman[4]; 4. 31K-Danny Stratton[5]; 5. 80D-Josh Hawkins[6]; 6. 56M-Mike Veatch[7]; 7. 36-Kevin Reed[8]; 8. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[9]; 9. (DNF) 98P-Ryan Padgett[3]

OERB Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 26R-Zeb Wise[1]; 2. 14M-Michael Faccinto[6]; 3. 40M-Chase McDermand[3]; 4. 19B-Alex Bright[8]; 5. 5J-Josh Hodge[2]; 6. 74-Drew Rader[5]; 7. 11X-Donovan Peterson[7]; 8. 10C-Dalton Camfield[4]

OERB Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[2]; 2. 47X-Jason McDougal[5]; 3. 68W-Matt Mitchell[4]; 4. 7P-AJ Hopkins[3]; 5. 87F-Johnny Kent[7]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton[1]; 7. 21X-Justin Bates[6]; 8. (DNS) 00S-Jamie Speers

OERB Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[3]; 2. 97-Brenham Crouch[6]; 3. 41W-Brad Wyatt[1]; 4. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[5]; 5. 20-Tadd Holliman[2]; 6. 19J-Jack Berger[8]; 7. 1W-Bryon Walters[7]; 8. (DNF) 73H-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

OERB Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Daryn Pittman[1]; 2. 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr[2]; 3. 28-Ace McCarthy[6]; 4. 8W-Troy Rutherford[4]; 5. 44X-Wesley Smith[8]; 6. 77X-Wayne Johnson[3]; 7. 7D-Michelle Decker[5]; 8. 66-Harry Elzo[7]

OERB Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 2J-Justin Grant[1]; 2. 57A-Shane Cottle[3]; 3. 81G-Greyson Springer[6]; 4. 16-Santino Ferrucci[5]; 5. 55K-Todd Kluever[2]; 6. 17H-Harli White[4]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[7]; 8. 73-Shawn Mahaffey[8]

Team Toyota Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature.

Toyota Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Ace McCarthy[3]; 2. 26R-Zeb Wise[2]; 3. 87-Jace Park[5]; 4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]; 5. 14M-Michael Faccinto[6]; 6. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[1]; 7. 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr[7]; 8. 87F-Johnny Kent[8]; 9. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[9]; 10. (DNS) 68W-Matt Mitchell

Toyota Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 19B-Alex Bright[1]; 2. 21-Daryn Pittman[2]; 3. 47X-Jason McDougal[5]; 4. 97-Brenham Crouch[6]; 5. 45H-Briggs Danner[10]; 6. 81G-Greyson Springer[3]; 7. 16-Santino Ferrucci[9]; 8. 1M-Mason Smith[7]; 9. 44X-Wesley Smith[8]; 10. (DNF) 17B-Austin Barnhill[4]

Toyota Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 2J-Justin Grant[2]; 2. 11B-Clinton Boyles[6]; 3. 19-Brian Carber[4]; 4. 40M-Chase McDermand[8]; 5. 00B-Braden Chiaramonte[5]; 6. 23K-Kyle Simon[7]; 7. 37F-Adyn Schmidt[3]; 8. 02-Matt Rossi[1]; 9. 41W-Brad Wyatt[9]; 10. 8W-Troy Rutherford[10]

Toyota Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[5]; 2. 3G-Kyle Cummins[3]; 3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[6]; 4. 57A-Shane Cottle[1]; 5. 11A-Andrew Felker[9]; 6. 11G-Avery Goodman[7]; 7. 95-Chris Andrews[4]; 8. 21K-Dale Curran[2]; 9. 7P-AJ Hopkins[10]; 10. 31K-Danny Stratton[8]

D-Features: Top 2 advance to their corresponding C-Feature

D Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Dalton Camfield[4]; 2. 68B-Jason Martin[2]; 3. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker[5]; 4. 127-James Picardi[3]; 5. (DNF) 87C-Austin Garrett[6]; 6. (DNF) 4F-Chad Frewaldt[1]; 7. (DNS) 73-Shawn Mahaffey; 8. (DNS) 00S-Jamie Speers

D Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 73H-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]; 2. 7D-Michelle Decker[2]; 3. 98P-Ryan Padgett[6]; 4. 7Z-Ryan Powers[5]; 5. 66-Harry Elzo[3]; 6. 0-Johnny Murdock[1]; 7. 130-Larry Bratti[7]; 8. (DNS) 59-Richard Harvey

C-Features: Top 4 advance to their corresponding B-Feature

C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 77X-Wayne Johnson[7]; 2. 80D-Josh Hawkins[1]; 3. 31-David Budres[3]; 4. 14-Cody Hays[2]; 5. 36-Kevin Reed[6]; 6. 68B-Jason Martin[12]; 7. 55K-Todd Kluever[5]; 8. 10C-Dalton Camfield[11]; 9. 1W-Bryon Walters[8]; 10. 5B-Bobby Brewer[10]; 11. 22J-Taylor Kuehl[9]; 12. 5J-Josh Hodge[4]

C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]; 2. 56M-Mike Veatch[3]; 3. 17H-Harli White[6]; 4. 11X-Donovan Peterson[7]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton[9]; 6. 19J-Jack Berger[1]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[8]; 8. 74-Drew Rader[5]; 9. (DNF) 21X-Justin Bates[10]; 10. (DNF) 20-Tadd Holliman[4]; 11. (DNF) 7D-Michelle Decker[12]; 12. (DNF) 73H-Hunter Schuerenberg[11]

Dave.com B-Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature.

Dave.com B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]; 2. 00B-Braden Chiaramonte[1]; 3. 95-Chris Andrews[5]; 4. 17B-Austin Barnhill[9]; 5. 31K-Danny Stratton[12]; 6. 81G-Greyson Springer[3]; 7. 1M-Mason Smith[7]; 8. 37F-Adyn Schmidt[6]; 9. 77X-Wayne Johnson[13]; 10. 80D-Josh Hawkins[14]; 11. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[10]; 12. 14-Cody Hays[16]; 13. (DNF) 11G-Avery Goodman[4]; 14. (DNF) 7P-AJ Hopkins[11]; 15. (DNF) 02-Matt Rossi[8]; 16. (DNF) 31-David Budres[15]

Dave.com B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 45H-Briggs Danner[1]; 2. 57A-Shane Cottle[2]; 3. 68W-Matt Mitchell[11]; 4. 23K-Kyle Simon[3]; 5. 44X-Wesley Smith[9]; 6. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[4]; 7. 21K-Dale Curran[7]; 8. 11X-Donovan Peterson[16]; 9. 87F-Johnny Kent[8]; 10. 16-Santino Ferrucci[5]; 11. 41W-Brad Wyatt[10]; 12. 8W-Troy Rutherford[12]; 13. 12-Corbin Gurley[13]; 14. 56M-Mike Veatch[14]; 15. 17H-Harli White[15]; 16. (DNF) 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr[6]

A-Feature: Top 2 advance to Saturday's A-Feature.

Hard Rock Casino, Tulsa A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[1]; 2. 2J-Justin Grant[5]; 3. 40M-Chase McDermand[15]; 4. 26R-Zeb Wise[11]; 5. 47X-Jason McDougal[7]; 6. 28-Ace McCarthy[3]; 7. 87-Jace Park[6]; 8. 19-Brian Carber[13]; 9. 11B-Clinton Boyles[2]; 10. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[16]; 11. 21-Daryn Pittman[12]; 12. 14M-Michael Faccinto[14]; 13. 11A-Andrew Felker[17]; 14. 00B-Braden Chiaramonte[19]; 15. 19B-Alex Bright[9]; 16. 3G-Kyle Cummins[10]; 17. 68W-Matt Mitchell[22]; 18. 95-Chris Andrews[21]; 19. (DNF) 97-Brenham Crouch[8]; 20. (DNF) 57A-Shane Cottle[20]; 21. (DNF) 17B-Austin Barnhill[23]; 22. (DNF) 23K-Kyle Simon[24]; 23. (DNF) 19M-Ethan Mitchell[4]; 24. (DNF) 45H-Briggs Danner[18]

Lap Leader(s): Logan Seavey 1-30
Hard Charger: Chase McDermand +12

