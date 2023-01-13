BATON ROUGE – The No. 13 LSU Gymnastics recorded a season high score of 197.450 against No. 1 Oklahoma in the team’s home opener on Monday afternoon in the PMAC. The top-20 ranked matchup between LSU and Oklahoma was a battle throughout all four events. The Tigers put up a good fight in front of an electric crowd in the PMAC but ultimately fell 197.450-197.600 to the defending national champions.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO