Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Related
LSUSports.net
LSU Basketball Back At Home Wednesday To Host Auburn
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers will look to get back on the winning track Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as they host the Auburn Tigers at just after 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with...
LSUSports.net
LSU Ranked No. 1 in D1 Baseball 2023 Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 D1 Baseball preseason poll released Tuesday, representing the Tigers’ third top ranking since late December. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game preseason polls. According to D1 Baseball,...
LSUSports.net
No. 13 Gymnastics Scores Season High in Home Opener
BATON ROUGE – The No. 13 LSU Gymnastics recorded a season high score of 197.450 against No. 1 Oklahoma in the team’s home opener on Monday afternoon in the PMAC. The top-20 ranked matchup between LSU and Oklahoma was a battle throughout all four events. The Tigers put up a good fight in front of an electric crowd in the PMAC but ultimately fell 197.450-197.600 to the defending national champions.
LSUSports.net
Legacy Cemented
After giving a speech in LSU’s practice facility, Seimone Augustus second-lined to history. “In true Louisiana fashion, the Augustus family has a special surprise for Seimone,” read public address announcer Dan Borne. Unbeknownst to Augustus, a brass band appeared and the celebration began, as she danced her way...
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
Nick Saban Hires New Defensive Assistant From Sun Belt
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition entering the 2023 offseason. Alabama failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the second time in school history and many expect changes to be on the horizon for the Crimson Tide. The Tide has already lost...
LSUSports.net
Five Listed in D1Softball, Extra Inning Softball Top 100 Rankings
BATON ROUGE, La. – Five total LSU players have been listed in the D1Softball and Extra Inning Softball Top 100 rankings entering the 2023 season, including junior outfielder Ciara Briggs, junior infielder Danieca Coffey and graduate students infielder Georgia Clark, pitcher Ali Kilponen and infielder Taylor Pleasants. Briggs ranks...
Fact or Fiction: Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Next Alabama DC, Will Muschamp's Future
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Pete Golding was silently fired at Alabama...
LSUSports.net
Braydin Sik
Braydin Sik joined the LSU Athletics Department as an Assistant Communications Director in January of 2023, overseeing communications and public relations efforts for the Tigers’ track & field and men’s golf programs. Prior to arriving at LSU, Sik spent a year and a half as an athletic communications...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Conclude the Winston-Salem PTT
Winston-Salem, N.C. – Three LSU tennis players conclude their run at the Winston-Salem PTT at the Wake Forest Tennis Center. Stefan Latinovic, Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard represented the Tigers on the court this past week. “Stefan had an excellent tournament, he has put in the time and hard...
wvtm13.com
Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
wbrc.com
Arrest made in fatal Tuscaloosa apartment shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has made an arrest following a fatal shooting that took place just before noon on Saturday. Tuscaloosa Police were dispatched to Sun Valley Apartments on 36th East Avenue where a man was shot and killed. The victim has been identified as...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:15 Saturday night. The victim will be identified after the family is notified. BPD says officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street N on report of a person down. When officers arrived,...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man killed, woman injured in shooting on 4th Avenue North
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham Sunday after two people were shot. Police say around 2:20 a.m. the Shot Spotter system was activated and an off-duty Birmingham officer who was working in the area heard shots in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. He...
Comments / 0