Lake Elsinore, CA

vvng.com

Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA.com

Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Southern California deputy shot and killed; suspect in custody

A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in the Southern California city of Lake Elsinore, authorities said. A suspect is in custody. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported that the deputy, identified as Darnell Calhoun, was transported to a hospital in serious condition. Calhoun later died of his wounds, the sheriff's department tweeted Friday night.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
CBS LA

Deputy in Torrance crash dies from medical emergency

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detective died Sunday night from an apparent medical emergency while driving in unincorporated Torrance, the department announced Monday.The death was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue near Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to the sheriff's department."It is with our most profound sorrow that we announce the sudden loss of a family member, Steven J. Lim, a Special Victim Bureau detective and 26-year veteran of LASD," Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement. "He was involved in a fatal traffic collision ... while driving home from his work assignment."Lim was driving eastbound on West Carson Street when the single-vehicle crash occurred, with no other vehicles or people involved, the department said.Lim was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the department said.
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA

Shots fired during reported robbery at Macy’s in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw

Gunfire erupted during an armed robbery at a Macy’s department store in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw on Sunday, authorities said. Police responded at 11:34 a.m. to reports of shots fired, Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department said. Information posted to the Citizen app identified the location as Macy’s, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd., and the incident […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot

PALMDALE, Calif. – The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Riverside Sheriff's deputy in serious condition after being shot in Lake Elsinore; suspect arrested

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot in Lake Elsinore on Friday afternoon. According to the department, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hllldale Lane, though they did not disclose why the deputy was in the area. The deputy was rushed to Inland Valley Medical Center following and is in serious condition. At around 6:45 p.m., it was reported that the deputy was undergoing shooting on wounds suffered during the shooting.The suspect, who was also shot during the incident, was also taken to the same hospital. This is the second shooting involving an RSO deputy in recent weeks, after Deputy Isaiah Cordero was fatally shot in Jurupa Valley on Dec. 29. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
foxla.com

Father found dead in Irvine home; son arrested

IRVINE, Calif. - A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested for his own father's homicide after his body was found in the home they shared, according to police. Officials said 69-year-old Bruce Shipper was found dead inside the home on Windwood in the Woodbridge community Friday after officers responded to a call reporting a man injured.
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

24-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing his father in Irvine

An Irvine man was arrested for fatally stabbing his father on Saturday. A coworker of the victim, 69-year-old Bruce Shipper, appeared at his house on Windwood Drive in the Woodbridge community Saturday morning after Shipper failed to show up for work, according to police. Shipper's 24-year-old son, Tyler, is said to have answered the door. Police say he appeared disheveled and would not let the coworker into the home, prompting them to call 911. Officers were dispatched to the home, as well as first responders with Orange County Fire Authority. They found Bruce Shipper dead inside the home. "It appears Tyler and the decedent are the only residents at the location," said Irvine Police Department Sergeant Karie Davies. "Tyler did not appear to be injured and the motive remains under investigation.'Investigators recovered a knife they believe was used in the stabbing from the scene.Tyler Shipper was arrested on suspicion of homicide. Anyone with additional information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (949) 724-7098.
IRVINE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Convicted felon is found to be in possession of weapon in San Bernardino

A convicted felon who was out on parole was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a weapon in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the front of a business in the area of 2nd and I streets. It was reported that a subject was parked to the front of the business and was unresponsive, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station

LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Authorities Seek Fourth Suspect in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery in Palm Desert

(CNS) – Authorities Wednesday sought a fourth suspect involved in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store. Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, allegedly robbed the business on June 28, 2022 with 26-year-old San Pedro resident Rayjon Thornton, Demetrius Thornton, 23, of Colton and Joshua King, 27, of Compton, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
PALM DESERT, CA
SFGate

Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
