FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
KTLA.com
Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County
A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning.
Suspect who fatally shot Riverside deputy, former SDPD officer identified
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and a former San Diego Police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.
Southern California deputy shot and killed; suspect in custody
A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in the Southern California city of Lake Elsinore, authorities said. A suspect is in custody. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported that the deputy, identified as Darnell Calhoun, was transported to a hospital in serious condition. Calhoun later died of his wounds, the sheriff's department tweeted Friday night.
Deputy in Torrance crash dies from medical emergency
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detective died Sunday night from an apparent medical emergency while driving in unincorporated Torrance, the department announced Monday.The death was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue near Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to the sheriff's department."It is with our most profound sorrow that we announce the sudden loss of a family member, Steven J. Lim, a Special Victim Bureau detective and 26-year veteran of LASD," Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement. "He was involved in a fatal traffic collision ... while driving home from his work assignment."Lim was driving eastbound on West Carson Street when the single-vehicle crash occurred, with no other vehicles or people involved, the department said.Lim was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the department said.
Shots fired during reported robbery at Macy’s in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw
Gunfire erupted during an armed robbery at a Macy’s department store in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw on Sunday, authorities said. Police responded at 11:34 a.m. to reports of shots fired, Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department said. Information posted to the Citizen app identified the location as Macy’s, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd., and the incident […]
2urbangirls.com
Man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot
PALMDALE, Calif. – The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
Riverside Sheriff's deputy in serious condition after being shot in Lake Elsinore; suspect arrested
A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot in Lake Elsinore on Friday afternoon. According to the department, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hllldale Lane, though they did not disclose why the deputy was in the area. The deputy was rushed to Inland Valley Medical Center following and is in serious condition. At around 6:45 p.m., it was reported that the deputy was undergoing shooting on wounds suffered during the shooting.The suspect, who was also shot during the incident, was also taken to the same hospital. This is the second shooting involving an RSO deputy in recent weeks, after Deputy Isaiah Cordero was fatally shot in Jurupa Valley on Dec. 29. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
foxla.com
Father found dead in Irvine home; son arrested
IRVINE, Calif. - A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested for his own father's homicide after his body was found in the home they shared, according to police. Officials said 69-year-old Bruce Shipper was found dead inside the home on Windwood in the Woodbridge community Friday after officers responded to a call reporting a man injured.
California public defender mysteriously dies in Mexico on 1-year wedding anniversary: reports
Orange County Deputy Public Defender Elliot Blair died while on vacation with his wife in Mexico for their first-year wedding anniversary, and his family allege a violent crime occurred.
24-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing his father in Irvine
An Irvine man was arrested for fatally stabbing his father on Saturday. A coworker of the victim, 69-year-old Bruce Shipper, appeared at his house on Windwood Drive in the Woodbridge community Saturday morning after Shipper failed to show up for work, according to police. Shipper's 24-year-old son, Tyler, is said to have answered the door. Police say he appeared disheveled and would not let the coworker into the home, prompting them to call 911. Officers were dispatched to the home, as well as first responders with Orange County Fire Authority. They found Bruce Shipper dead inside the home. "It appears Tyler and the decedent are the only residents at the location," said Irvine Police Department Sergeant Karie Davies. "Tyler did not appear to be injured and the motive remains under investigation.'Investigators recovered a knife they believe was used in the stabbing from the scene.Tyler Shipper was arrested on suspicion of homicide. Anyone with additional information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (949) 724-7098.
LAPD chief went 'woke on us big time,' pandered to far left in Thin Blue Line flag debate: Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner said the LAPD's 'woke' ban of the Thin Blue Line flag from public areas will further diminish morale among police officers in California.
Fontana Herald News
Convicted felon is found to be in possession of weapon in San Bernardino
A convicted felon who was out on parole was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a weapon in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the front of a business in the area of 2nd and I streets. It was reported that a subject was parked to the front of the business and was unresponsive, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.
KTLA.com
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station
LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly committed several robberies in San Bernardino has been arrested
A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville. Detectives also found...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Seek Fourth Suspect in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery in Palm Desert
(CNS) – Authorities Wednesday sought a fourth suspect involved in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store. Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, allegedly robbed the business on June 28, 2022 with 26-year-old San Pedro resident Rayjon Thornton, Demetrius Thornton, 23, of Colton and Joshua King, 27, of Compton, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
SFGate
Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the...
Kirk Cameron, previously denied spots at public libraries, speaks out in California
Actor-writer Kirk Cameron is taking a kids' story-hour event across the country to public libraries — and on Saturday, Jan. 14, he appeared in Placentia, California, to share his faith-based book.
