‘Sister Wives’: Madison Accuses Meri Brown of Being a ‘Monster’ in Old Deleted Tweets in Light of Paedons’ Allegations

By Julia Odom
 2 days ago

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s oldest daughter and Sister Wives star, Madison Brush Brown , accused her father’s first wife, Meri Brown, of being a “monster.” In light of Paedon Brown’s allegations, here’s what Madison’s old deleted tweets allegedly say about Meri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47baFW_0kEZCB3d00
Madison Brown Brush, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Meri Brown and Maddison Brown’s Twitter war

In 2019, the Twitter war started when Meri tweeted about someone not working to their full potential. The Sister Wives star was venting about how selling Lularoe isn’t a hobby but should be taken seriously as a business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZ8Zy_0kEZCB3d00
Meri Brown on ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

While the snarky comments didn’t mention a specific person, Sister Wives fans knew that Meri was talking about Madison, who also sells Lularoe. Madison seemingly confirmed Meri was reprimanding her by tweeting some messages bashing a specific person, who many Sister Wives fans believe was aimed at Meri.

Maddison calls Meri ‘abusive’

In the tweets, Madison calls out an “abusive” person she had to deal with her whole life. And many Sister Wives fans believe the person Madison is talking about is Meri since both of them have unfollowed each other after the online incident. “There’s nothing like dealing with an abusive human your whole life and finally having the freedom to not have anything do to with her,” Madison wrote in the tweet (via Reddit ).

Madison’s second tweet seems to have mentioned Meri’s tweets about Lularoe. “You can’t sub tweet s*** and not expect retaliotion [sic]. Loyalty goes to those who are always kind,” Maddison wrote.

The final tweet reads: “Try being scared of someone your whole f***ing life and she plays like she’s the one whose hurting. She was a monster! Now she’s attacking one the the few safety nets you had!? Noooo! Check again.”

Paedon Brown calls Meri ‘abrasive’

The old tweets come back into focus after Christine Brown’s son, Paedon Brown, accused Meri of being mean and “abrasive” in a recent Youtube Live interview with John Yates . The 24-year-old spoke about Meri after a viewer asked about her being “abrasive and kind of mean.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gle9w_0kEZCB3d00
Paedon Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC
“Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words. They are not aggressive enough words,” Paedon said. “Meri was not nice… Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically,” he concluded.

He claims Meri’s “abrasive” behavior “moved past verbal.” Paedon alluded that Meri was on the cusp between physical and verbal abuse to the point where the line “basically stopped existing,” but didn’t elaborate further on the subject.

Paedon also claimed that Robyn had seen signs of a “negative relationship” since she was in an “abusive relationship” and stepped in between Meri and some of the kids. “Robyn probably saved several of our lives. Not definitely, but very maybe,” Paedon said.

In the past, Christine claimed that Meri was too tough on her kids, which caused her to not trust her around them. Arguments regarding parenting aren’t a new thing for the wives and have been a point of contention throughout the Sister Wives seasons.

Comments / 22

Karen Rose Thorngren
2d ago

I believe these kids. Good thing I wasn’t these kids mom, Meri would have gotten one good wake up call. I would never put up with anyone being mean to my kids.

Reply
47
Renee Johns-Wilkins
2d ago

glad they're speaking out, they're all getting to be adults & don't have to hold their comments anymore.Be free kids, you don't have to hold back the BS you've had to deal with all these years.

Reply
28
Rebecca Rutan
2d ago

It’s so sad that Meri took her infertility issues out on the other kids . I really think she has so much animosity and pain over the fact she was only able to have one child with Kody that instead of working to seek out other options (surrogacy which Robyn offered, or adoption) she grew into a bitter angry person and took her frustrations out on the other family members including the innocent older kids. The mothers of these kids should have spoken up when this kind of stuff happened. She should have been called out and she should have gotten therapy at the time not later after the fact. I can’t say I blame the kids for speaking up now that they are adults. Funny Meri preaches kindness towards Kody from fans but didn’t give her sisters wives or sister wives children the same “kindness”.

Reply(3)
34
