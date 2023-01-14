Effective: 2023-01-16 21:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice will make travel extremely dangerous. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph late this evening. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Far Northern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will be slick and hazardous.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 HOURS AGO