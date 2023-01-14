ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pacers Trade Is Headlined By Zach LaVine

The Indiana Pacers have exceeded expectations so far this NBA season with the individual brilliance of Tyrese Haliburton playing an important role. The Pacers are currently on a three-game losing streak after Haliburton suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks. It’s become all the more apparent that he could use a volume-scoring co-star on the wing to shoulder the load when he’s out, but also alongside each other.
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
numberfire.com

Goga Bitadze (illness) questionable for Pacers Monday afternoon

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Bitadze is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 2:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
Yardbarker

Ownership has completely ruined the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have underachieved this season, sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference, but even from the outside, it has felt for a while that something much worse was happening behind the scenes. Just a few weeks ago, Travis Schlenk stepped down as general manager out of nowhere. The Hawks said he would remain with the organization in an advisory role, something we now know isn’t true. Nate McMillan was also reportedly considering quitting. Coaches and GMs don’t just randomly throw in the towel. These guys are generally cut from a different cloth. There has been a massive power struggle going on behind closed doors, one that Schlenk and McMillan cannot win because Hawks owner Tony Ressler is allowing his 27-year-old son to run the team like it is an NBA 2K franchise.
