Starting Tuesday, all U.S. military veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free care at any VA or private facility
Beginning Tuesday, U.S. military veterans who find themselves in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free emergency medical care at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or any private facility. Unlike for most other medical benefits, veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to be eligible.
Vets in suicidal crisis can go to any health facility for free emergency care starting Jan. 17
Veterans in acute suicidal crisis do not need to be enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs system to be able to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for emergency health care at no cost, starting Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
Military.com
Veterans to Get Free Emergency Care During Suicidal Mental Health Crises
Starting Tuesday, veterans experiencing an emergency suicidal crisis will be eligible for no-cost care, including inpatient treatment, at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or non-VA hospital, regardless of whether they are enrolled with the VA. The department announced Friday that it is expanding eligibility for care -- up to
psychologytoday.com
Update on Our Veterans’ Mental Health
Because of the stoic mindset veterans absorbed in the military, it may be hard for them to ask for help. When a sense of community is lost upon leaving the military, it can be an alienating experience. A common misperception is that all veterans have posttraumatic stress disorder.
