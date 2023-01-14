Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
‘The Price Is Right’ Winner and Former NBA Player Is Too Big for the Car He Won
The price was right, but the size of the car definitely wasn't.
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with capital murder
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was one of two men arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting in Tuscaloosa, Ala. early Sunday morning. Miles and the other suspect, 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis, are jailed and being held without bond. The shooting occurred just before 2.a.m on the Alabama...
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
hoopsrumors.com
Lakers Notes: Cousins, Leonard, Brown, Davis, Reaves, Walker
DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard were impressive during workouts with the Lakers, coach Darvin Ham told reporters, including Dave McMenamin of ESPN, after Saturday’s practice. Both free agent centers auditioned Friday for L.A., which is seeking frontcourt help with Anthony Davis sidelined by a foot injury. “They both looked...
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari puts Oscar Tshiebwe on notice with stern message
The 2022-23 college basketball season hasn’t been very kind to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball has lost six times through its first 17 games. They are also 2-3 after their first five games in SEC play. The underwhelming season of Kentucky basketball has John Calipari frustrated...
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
NBA Insider Says Hawks Have Let John Collins' Representatives Look For A Trade To Send Him To New Team
The Atlanta Hawks really want to move John Collins.
Playing with them dudes was like a cheat code" - Tyson Chandler gives insight into playing alongside Chris Paul and Jason Kidd
Tyson Chandler discussed playing alongside the genius of Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and Phoenix Suns Chris Paul during his career.
Report: Atlanta Hawks' Problems Began Last Year In Playoffs Series Against Miami Heat
Today, the Miami Heat face an Atlanta Hawks team that is apparently in disarray
Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season
Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.” […] The post Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Ownership has completely ruined the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks have underachieved this season, sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference, but even from the outside, it has felt for a while that something much worse was happening behind the scenes. Just a few weeks ago, Travis Schlenk stepped down as general manager out of nowhere. The Hawks said he would remain with the organization in an advisory role, something we now know isn’t true. Nate McMillan was also reportedly considering quitting. Coaches and GMs don’t just randomly throw in the towel. These guys are generally cut from a different cloth. There has been a massive power struggle going on behind closed doors, one that Schlenk and McMillan cannot win because Hawks owner Tony Ressler is allowing his 27-year-old son to run the team like it is an NBA 2K franchise.
Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson go off on referees after OT loss to Scottie Barnes, Raptors
Add New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau and guard Jalen Brunson to the list of people roasting NBA officiating in the past few days. It’s no secret the referees, in any sport, have always been a soft target for fans, media, players and coaches. The difference is in the evolution of social media, the criticism is heard by just about everybody.
My Two Cents: Another Big Day For Jackson-Davis, So Appreciate It More
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five blocks in the 63-45 win over No. 18 Wisconsin, something that's only been done twice before by a Big Ten player against a ranked team. He's had many memorable moments this year and throughout his career, but still gets ripped constantly by some IU fans, which is completely ridiculous.
3 players Raptors must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Toronto Raptors have always been capable of playing above expectations, as evidenced by their stellar 2019-20 performance following the departure of Kawhi Leonard and their surprising 48-win campaign last season after bottoming out in 2021. However, the Raptors just have not been able to rekindle the same magic they conjured last season, as they […] The post 3 players Raptors must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s last-second blunder vs. Sixers draws strong reaction from Lakers coach Darvin Ham
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another deflating loss on Monday night after losing a close one to the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-112. Russell Westbrook turned the ball over in LA’s final possession and they didn’t even get a chance to get a shot up in what could have been a game-winning attempt. After the game Lakers […] The post Russell Westbrook’s last-second blunder vs. Sixers draws strong reaction from Lakers coach Darvin Ham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Expected Back In Lineup Against Atlanta Hawks
Betting line: -1.5 VITALS: The Miami Heat and Hawks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-98, win in Atlanta on 11/27. In that game, the Heat halted Atlanta’s streak of scoring at least 100 points in 40-straight games, which was the third-longest streak in Hawks history. Miami has now currently won four of the last five overall against the Hawks. The Heat are 74-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 27-38 in road games. For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (quad)is questionable and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is probable. For the Hawks, Clint Capela (calf) is questionable, Tyrese Martin ( G League) is out and Trae Young (shoulder) is probable.
Steve Kerr reacts to Stephen Curry’s 41-point heroics vs. Wizards
The Golden State Warriors certainly didn’t reach their peak against the Washington Wizards, and perhaps rightfully so. Not only were they playing on the second leg of a rare matinee back-to-back on Sunday, but the defending champions were missing Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Jonathan Kuminga. Frustrating as another loss to an inferior foe would’ve […] The post Steve Kerr reacts to Stephen Curry’s 41-point heroics vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 2