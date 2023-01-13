As temperatures warm into the 70s Monday and Tuesday ample moisture will precede a strong cold front that will move into Arkansas Wednesday night. Ahead of that front thunderstorms should form over Arkansas during the day Wednesday. The storms may become severe with a chance of damaging wind, large hail, and even a couple tornadoes will be possible. Parts of Southeast Arkansas may see river levels rise with 1-3″ of rain coming to that area and upstream.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO