Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Windy Wednesday with slight severe risk
WEDNESDAY MORNING: Scattered showers and a few storms will work their way through central and western Arkansas during the morning drive. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. During the early morning hours, these storms remain non-severe. But this could change into the late-morning and midday hours. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More clouds Tuesday ahead of mid-week storms
TUESDAY AFTERNOON: We remain dry through Tuesday afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures remain mild, likely into the lower 70s. Wind will be light from the southeast. TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase again this evening, becoming cloudy after midnight. A few light showers move in after midnight, becoming...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mild Tuesday
OVERNIGHT: Wind will calm down tonight with mild temperatures in the 60s through 11pm. Low temperatures will be warmer than the average high in the mid 50s with mostly cloudy conditions with a few light showers possible overnight. TUESDAY: Clouds linger through the morning with breaks of sun throughout the...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few showers possible on MLK Day
TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to build into the area overnight tonight keeping temperatures mild. Lows will only fall into the mid to lower 50s as a breezy wind from the south begins to pick up. TOMORROW: Temperatures will warm up well above average on Monday under mostly cloudy skies. A...
Arkansas Storm Team Blog: Arkansas faces a chance of severe weather Wednesday
As temperatures warm into the 70s Monday and Tuesday ample moisture will precede a strong cold front that will move into Arkansas Wednesday night. Ahead of that front thunderstorms should form over Arkansas during the day Wednesday. The storms may become severe with a chance of damaging wind, large hail, and even a couple tornadoes will be possible. Parts of Southeast Arkansas may see river levels rise with 1-3″ of rain coming to that area and upstream.
California sees extensive storm damage as weather calms
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Key roadways remained closed and officials estimated thousand of homes were seriously damaged in California as weeks of wild weather that flooded roadways, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees finally became calm Tuesday. Tallying the damage will take time, but the number of houses and...
Apply to become an intern for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission this summer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is accepting applications for summer internships until March 31, 2023. These internships, funded by sales of the AGFC’s Conservation License Plates, let students gain hands-on training and experience needed to compete for a future career in conservation.
