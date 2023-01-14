ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

There is a winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PURdI_0kEZ47ZV00

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner.

The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.

The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine.

The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize.

Mega Millions officials did not immediately release a statement about the jackpot winner.

The $1.35 billion grand prize is for a winner who takes an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always choose the cash option, which for Friday night's drawing was an estimated $724.6 million.

There had been 25 straight drawings without a jackpot winner, but that string of lottery losing ended with someone beat the odds of 1 in 302.6 million to win the top prize. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officials: Whale found dead in NJ likely struck by vessel

BRIGANTINE, N.J. — (AP) — Marine animal welfare officials say the most recent whale found dead on a New Jersey shoreline had apparently been struck by a vessel. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Sunday that preliminary results of a necropsy on the humpback whale that washed up Thursday on the North End Natural Area in Brigantine indicates that the animal had “blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.”
BRIGANTINE, NJ
KIRO 7 Seattle

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officials: 2 caregivers arrested after 4-year-old girl goes missing in Oklahoma

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Two caregivers have been arrested after a 4-year-old girl went missing in Oklahoma, officials say. In a news release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said that Ivon Adams, 36, is facing a count of first-degree murder and a count of child neglect relating to the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. Adams is awaiting extradition from Arizona back to Oklahoma. He was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after getting stuck in tree after running from police in Louisiana

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A man was arrested after he reportedly got stuck in a tree after running from police in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, officials say. St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office in a news release said that deputies were called out to Interstate 310 milepost 4 in St. Rose, Louisiana, after a report of a man sitting in a tree trying to flag down drivers for help. The man reportedly told the person called that he was running from a police department,
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Chargers DE Joey Bosa vents about officials: 'I'm sick of those f---ing people'

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa wasn't happy with the officials on Saturday night. He hadn't cooled off by Monday. During a playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bosa something to one official that prompted that official to chase after him and throw a flag. Late in the game Bosa slammed his helmet twice after officials missed a possible false start and a holding on the same play, which ended with a Jaguars touchdown. Bosa picked up another penalty for that, and the Jaguars got a two-point conversion after the ball moved half the distance to the goal line. That was a huge difference in the Jaguars' stunning 31-30 comeback win.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
116K+
Followers
153K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy