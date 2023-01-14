“Hopefully it won’t cause an issue for me then” – Djokovic on hamstring injury heading into next week’s Australian Open

Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal Likely Out Six to Eight Weeks With Hip Flexor Injury
The world No. 2 clearly was hurting during a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.
Injured Nadal: “I can’t say I’m not destroyed mentally, because I would be lying”
Rafael Nadal admitted that he was “destroyed mentally” after he suffered a left hip injury during his second-round exit from the Australian Open on Wednesday. The Spaniard said he hoped to be back on court as soon as possible, because the idea of being out for a lengthy period of time was too tough to contemplate.
Dan Evans moves into third round at Australian Open for second consecutive year
Dan Evans won against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday night. Evans, ranked No 30, will face the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, and Finn Emil Ruusuvuori next.
Djokovic: Injury situation similar to two years ago
Following his win over Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic spoke about his injury and the changes he has made to his team. In the English part of the press conference, Djokovic explained that his split with physiotherapist Ulises Badio was a “decision from both sides”. In the Serbian part of the press conference, he added that the fitness trainer Marco Panichi remains part of the team.
Australian Open: Shapovalov through to third round
Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 20 seed, beat Japanese Taro Daniel 6-3, 7-6 (3), 7-5 to move into the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Shapovalov, ranked No 22, will play the winner of the match between Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 10 seed, and Italian Lorenzo Sonego next.
Australian Open: Kostyuk into third round, next match againt Pegula
Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk defeated Australian wildcard Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-1 to reach the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Kostyuk, ranked No 61, will play American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, next. The 20-year-old Ukrainian validates her win against American Amanda Anisimova, the No 28 seed (6-3, 6-4).
Australian Open: Tsitsipas books spot in third round, win an easy win vs. Hijikata
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 3 seed, won against Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Tsitsipas, ranked No 4, will play the winner of the match between Tallon Griekspoor and No 32 seed Botic Van...
No drama for Djokovic, into second round
Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, won against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 to move into the second round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between French qualifier Enzo Couacaud and Hugo Dellien...
Australian Open: Azarenka advances to third round
Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, the No 24 seed, defeated Argentinian Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-0 to move into the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday afternoon. Azarenka, ranked No 24, will face American Madison Keys, the No 10 seed, next. Ahead of her victory, the 33-year-old Belarusian...
Dimitrov moves past Karatsev and into second round
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the No 27 seed, moved into the second round of the Australian Open by winning against Russian Aslan Karatsev 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Tuesday night. Dimitrov, ranked No 28, will play the winner of the match between Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs and Serb...
Murray Magic! Inspired Scot saves a match point as he takes out Berrettini in five-set Australian Open thrill ride
Way back in 2005, when Andy Murray was hardly a legend, before the Grand Slam titles, Olympic Gold medals, No 1 ranking and Knighthood, he squandered a two sets to love lead in a third-round match at Wimbledon, to David Nalbandian. You might also like this. 18 years on, Murray...
Heat rule enforced for first time, to the relief of some and the surprise of others (Evans)
Tucked away in one corner of the press room at Melbourne Park, there is a screen with a semi-circle of five colours and a series of numbers from 1-5. At first glance, it looks like a rainbow; in fact it is an illustration of the AO Heat Stress Scale, a system designed by the University of Sydney to work out when play should be stopped at the Australian Open.
Nicolas Jarry tops Kecmanovic for first Grand Slam win since 2018
Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry reached the second round of the Australian Open by beating Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 26 seed, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) at Melbourne Park on Tuesday night. Jarry, ranked No 154, will play the winner of the match between American Ben Shelton and Chinese Zhizhen Zhang...
Ailing Nadal falls to McDonald, ending his bid for a 23rd major title
Things quickly went from bad to worse for Rafael Nadal on Wednesday evening in Melbourne. The top-seeded defending champion, already trailing by a set and a break at 6-4, 4-3 to American Mackenzie McDonald, pulled up injured in the back of the court and crouched down low as he grimaced in pain.
Korda to face Medvedev in third round
American Sebastian Korda, the No 29 seed, defeated Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Korda, ranked No 31, will face Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 7 seed, next. The 22-year-old American won against Chilean...
Proud Murray relishes proving everyone wrong with one of his best ever wins
When Andy Murray eventually retires – and hopefully that’s a way off just yet – there will be some matches he looks back on with joy and perhaps others with regret. There will be some he remembers like they were yesterday and others he will have blocked out of his mind.
Giorgi into third round of Australian Open without dropping a set
Italian Camila Giorgi moved into the third round of the Australian Open with a straight sets win over Slovak qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Thursday. Giorgi won 6-4, 6-3 at Melbourne Park to reach the round of 32 without dropping a set. Prior to her win today, the Italian had defeated Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 6-1.
American qualifier Volynets stuns Kudermetova to reach round 3
American qualifier Katie Volynets moved into the third round of the Australian Open by defeating Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 9 seed, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Thursday night. The 21-year-old Volynets, a Northern California native, had never faced a top-10 player prior to today’s clash with Kudermetova....
Australian Open: Vekic upsets 18th seed Samsonova to reach third round
Croat Donna Vekic reached the third round of the Australian Open by beating Russian Liudmila Samsonova, the No 18 seed, 6-3, 6-0 at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Vekic, a former top 20 player now ranked No 64, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Russian Anastasia Potapova next.
Andreescu out at hands of qualifier Bucsa – sets up Swiatek clash
Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa advanced to the third round of the Australian Open by edging out Canadian Bianca Andreescu 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Bucsa, ranked No 100, will face Pole Iga Swiatek, the top seed, next. The Spaniard beat German qualifier Eva Lys (2-6, 6-0,...
