“Hopefully it won’t cause an issue for me then” – Djokovic on hamstring injury heading into next week’s Australian Open

Following his win over Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic spoke about his injury and the changes he has made to his team. In the English part of the press conference, Djokovic explained that his split with physiotherapist Ulises Badio was a “decision from both sides”. In the Serbian part of the press conference, he added that the fitness trainer Marco Panichi remains part of the team.

1 DAY AGO