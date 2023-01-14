Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
History in Adelaide: Lucky loser Kwon becomes first Korean to win multiple ATP singles titles
Lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon came from a break down in the final set to upset fourth seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and win the ATP Adelaide International 2 trophy at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Saturday. Kwon took two hours and 43 minutes to battle past the Spanish veteran 6-4,...
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Lehecka straight sets Coric to cause first upset on men’s side
Czech Jiri Lehecka caused the first upset on the men’s side of the Australian Open with a straight sets win over 21st seed Borna Coric, of Croatia. Lehecka defeated Coric, the reigning Cincinnati Masters champion, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to move into the second round at Melbourne Park on Monday.
tennismajors.com
Recent form suggests Nadal is vulnerable in Melbourne; history says otherwise
Throughout his long and storied career, Rafael Nadal has always been honest when discussing the state of his game with the media. So when he says he is “vulnerable” to an early exit from this year’s Australian Open, we should take him at his word, right?. Certainly,...
tennismajors.com
Could it be The One for Caroline Garcia?
When one looks at the list of contenders for this Australian Open title, the name of Caroline Garcia has to stand out. She was the incredibly in-form player of the end of 2022, she’s been someone expected to win majors for years and she brings a rare “when she’s on, she can beat anybody anywhere” kind of vibe. Everybody on Tour knows how unplayable she can be. But everybody on Tour also knows she’s still running, at 29 years old, after her first Grand Slam title. And it’s not always a good thing to be perceived as “yes, she’s that good but…”
tennismajors.com
Chinese history in Melbourne: Shang becomes first man from his country to win main draw match at Australian Open
Chinese qualifier Juncheng Shang scripted history for his country at the Australian Open, by becoming the first male player from his country to win a main draw singles match at the first Grand Slam of the season. Shang, aged 17 and a former junior world No 1, edged out German...
tennismajors.com
Sinner first men’s seed to reach second round of Australian Open
Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 15 seed, defeated Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 to move into the second round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday. Sinner, ranked No 16 in the world, will play the winner of the match between Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Frenchman Gregoire Barrere next.
tennismajors.com
Ruud, Tsitsipas, and Djokovic could take over Alcaraz as World No.1: here’s how
Carlos Alcaraz may lose the throne while not being able to do a single thing about it! The Spaniard took over as World No.1 in the aftermath of his US Open 2022 triumph but his status as the boss of the Tour could not even last through the first month of this new season. He could be sent out of it right after this Australian Open 2023. Alcaraz, who suffered a right leg injury during his off-season, had to withdraw from the Australian Open and so the 19-year-old will lose the 90 points he won last year thanks to his Melbourne third round. When the Tour leaves Australia, Alcaraz will own 6730 points.
tennismajors.com
Kyrgios still divides opinion but Australia’s biggest hope is winning over his detractors
During his pre-Australian Open press conference on Saturday. Nick Kyrgios was asked by a Danish journalist what advice he would give to Holger Rune, the young Dane who burst into the world’s top 10 in 2022. The 19-year-old Rune has ruffled a few feathers at times on court, not...
