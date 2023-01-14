Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Visitation for Scottsburg radio station owner scheduled for Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A visitation is scheduled for Sunday for a local radio station owner who had a stroke while on a cruise. Ray Rice originally suffered a stroke while on a Caribbean cruise aboard a Virgin Voyages ship. He had to wait until the next day for an ambulance to take him five hours to a hospital in Playa del Carmen.
953wiki.com
AREA SPORTS FOR JAN 13,14 2023
Any missing scores or to report scores email news@953wiki.com. FRIDAY: SOUTHWESTERN DEFEATS SWITZERLAND COUNTY 62-48 PEYTON GWIN 19 PTS AND 7 ASSTS, PEYTON CLOUD 17 PTS AND 3 ASSTS. SOUTHWESTERN IS 13-2 ON THE SEASON. LAWRENCBURG DEFEATS MADISON 54-37 MASON DAVIS AND QUINCY REYNOLDS 10 PTS, JAMES SCCHAFER 8PTS, LANDON...
Wave 3
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor and Louisville native Dawne Gee is one of two recipients who will be presented with the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, and civic activism. The...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville firemen responded to Penn Station Monday
Shelbyville firemen were called to a restaurant Monday morning to help with a serious smoke issue. The Shelbyville Fire Department says a problem with the HVAC at Penn Station, 2558 E. State Road 44, led to smoke inside the restaurant. Photo by Richard Romanoski.
WLKY.com
New Fern Creek restaurant Uncle D's Franks specializes in customizable corn dogs, hot dogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new hot dog restaurant is now open in Fern Creek. Uncle D's Franks opened on Dec. 15 at 6409 Bardstown Road in the Harley Center, just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway. The carry-out-only restaurant is next to a UPS Store and a Jeff's Donuts location.
wdrb.com
Longtime Eastern Parkway restaurant The Cottage Inn reopens after 18-month closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime restaurant in Louisville's St. Joseph neighborhood has reopened after being closed for 18 months. The Cottage Inn at 570 Eastern Parkway, near Bradley Avenue, officially opened its doors again on Monday. It closed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after being open for...
Radio Ink
Louisville PD, Host Timothy Gerard Girton Dies at 58
Timothy Gerard Girton, an on-air host and program director for two of Alpha Media’s Louisville stations, died last Monday at the age of 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported by TV station WDRB (Channel 41, Fox) in an online story. Girton...
WLKY.com
Ethan Hawke movie 'Wildcat' using Louisville's historic St. James Court as a set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Production is in full swing for Ethan Hawke's new movie being shot around the Louisville region. And we just got our first look at one of the sets. Crews and cars were spotted at St. James Court in Old Louisville on Friday. If you haven't heard,...
Chef Gordon Ramsay’s Mouth-Watering Southern Indiana Restaurant is Open
Recently, I was catching up on Hell's Kitchen and the episode featured some very rare meat. Let me clarify, the steaks and fish were cold, and the contestants were sent to the pantry to be scolded by Chef Ramsay. If the action is like this at Gordon Ramsay's restaurants, we could end up with dinner and a show.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, January 16, 2023
The following arrests were made recently in Washington County by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
WLKY.com
Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations
The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
wdrb.com
Sneaker convention comes to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
bestthingsky.com
10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky
Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Vehicle vs. Train Accident in Osgood
The accident took place Saturday evening. (Osgood, Ind.) – One person was injured in a vehicle versus train accident. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Railroad Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found Diane Vest, 67,...
wdrb.com
Louisville Vietnamese restaurant opening new location in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vietnamese restaurant is coming to Bullitt County. Paris Banh Mi announced it's opening a location in Mt. Washington this April. There's already one location in Louisville on Bardstown Road in the Highlands. The bakery serves Vietnamese sandwiches along with a full menu of coffee and...
WLKY.com
Teenager, man injured in 2 separate late night shootings in Shawnee, Portland neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police are investigating two late Saturday night shootings that left two people injured, including a teenager. The first happened just before 11 p.m. last night. That’s when police were called out to the 3800 block of River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood on reports of a shooting.
wdrb.com
Man crossing the street early Sunday morning killed in hit and run crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man died after a car hit him in an early morning crash Sunday. Around 3 a.m. LMPD said the man was at the intersection of 3rd Street and Jefferson Street, crossing Jefferson Street in the crosswalk, when he was hit. The...
korncountry.com
Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
