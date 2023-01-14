ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Visitation for Scottsburg radio station owner scheduled for Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A visitation is scheduled for Sunday for a local radio station owner who had a stroke while on a cruise. Ray Rice originally suffered a stroke while on a Caribbean cruise aboard a Virgin Voyages ship. He had to wait until the next day for an ambulance to take him five hours to a hospital in Playa del Carmen.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
AREA SPORTS FOR JAN 13,14 2023

Any missing scores or to report scores email news@953wiki.com. FRIDAY: SOUTHWESTERN DEFEATS SWITZERLAND COUNTY 62-48 PEYTON GWIN 19 PTS AND 7 ASSTS, PEYTON CLOUD 17 PTS AND 3 ASSTS. SOUTHWESTERN IS 13-2 ON THE SEASON. LAWRENCBURG DEFEATS MADISON 54-37 MASON DAVIS AND QUINCY REYNOLDS 10 PTS, JAMES SCCHAFER 8PTS, LANDON...
MADISON, IN
Shelbyville firemen responded to Penn Station Monday

Shelbyville firemen were called to a restaurant Monday morning to help with a serious smoke issue. The Shelbyville Fire Department says a problem with the HVAC at Penn Station, 2558 E. State Road 44, led to smoke inside the restaurant. Photo by Richard Romanoski.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Louisville PD, Host Timothy Gerard Girton Dies at 58

Timothy Gerard Girton, an on-air host and program director for two of Alpha Media’s Louisville stations, died last Monday at the age of 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported by TV station WDRB (Channel 41, Fox) in an online story. Girton...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#mugshot Monday, January 16, 2023

The following arrests were made recently in Washington County by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations

The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
ELIZABETH, IN
Sneaker convention comes to Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky

Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
KENTUCKY STATE
Air Care Called to Vehicle vs. Train Accident in Osgood

The accident took place Saturday evening. (Osgood, Ind.) – One person was injured in a vehicle versus train accident. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Railroad Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found Diane Vest, 67,...
OSGOOD, IN
Louisville Vietnamese restaurant opening new location in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vietnamese restaurant is coming to Bullitt County. Paris Banh Mi announced it's opening a location in Mt. Washington this April. There's already one location in Louisville on Bardstown Road in the Highlands. The bakery serves Vietnamese sandwiches along with a full menu of coffee and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School

NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
BROWN COUNTY, IN

