Novak Djokovic chases Rafael Nadal's record, while Iga Światek looks to cement her status as the sport's best
The first grand slam of the new tennis season gets underway on Monday and the 2023 Australian Open is set to provide no end of intriguing story lines.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal levels with Ivan Lendl in all time Men's Singles wins after Draper opener at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal sealed victory over a fatigued Jack Draper in his opener at the 2023 Australian Open and as well as sealing the feat of reaching the second round, he also leveled for all time Men's Singles wins in third. Jimmy Connors of course sits top of the table and...
kalkinemedia.com
Djokovic set for eagerly anticipated Australian Open return
Novak Djokovic makes his eagerly anticipated return to the Australian Open on Tuesday and women's world number two Ons Jabeur will also launch her title bid. Serbia's Djokovic, one of the finest men's tennis players of all time, was deported on the eve of last year's Grand Slam at Melbourne Park because of his stance on Covid vaccines.
Andy Murray assesses his chances of success ahead of Australian Open
Andy Murray feels ready to make a statement at the Australian Open as he prepares to take on Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday.The former world number one would be forgiven for cursing his luck after drawing the ex-Wimbledon finalist, who made the last four here last year, in the first round but Murray clearly rates his chances of causing an upset.“Obviously it’s a tough draw,” he said. “But I also feel like I’m in a much better place than where I was during any of the slams last year coming into it.“I feel well prepared, I feel ready to play a...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open Day Two Schedule featuring Djokovic, Jabeur, Murray/Berrettini, Zverev and Ruud
The Australian Open continues on Tuesday with the second day of the event featuring 9x champion Novak Djokovic, with clashes such as Andy Murray v Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev v Dominic Thiem. The second day of the Australian Open brings us even better matchups than the first one as...
atptour.com
Nadal Outlasts Draper To Begin Australian Open Title Defence
Back at the Australian Open for the first time since his epic five-set comeback in the 2022 final, top seed Rafael Nadal won another see-saw match in Rod Laver Arena to kickstart his title defence on Monday afternoon. The Spaniard delivered in the crucial moments of a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory against 21-year-old debutante Jack Draper to reach the Melbourne second round for the 17th time.
Jannik Sinner downs Kyle Edmund in straight sets in Melbourne opener
The 15th seed dominated his opening match at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Early Look at Wimbledon 2023 - Who Are The Favorites?
Tennis has four majors, but Wimbledon always stands alone as it has since 1877. There are traditions here that make it unlike anywhere else, from the strawberries and cream to the Royals to the “Ladies” and “Gentlemen’s” divisions to the dress code. Most unique of all is the playing surface. Wimbledon remains the only major and one of the few tournaments overall to use grass courts. It plays differently from other surfaces as the bounces are lower, and the points are shorter and thus frequently different types of players can excel here.
atptour.com
Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
atptour.com
Inside Berrettini's Bounce Back From A Season Of Setbacks
The Italian's physio talks about his work with the 26-year-old Editor's Note: This article was translated from ATPTour.com/es. A tennis player’s most feared adversary is perhaps one that never wields a racquet. Injuries are the most unpredictable blight any sportsman can suffer throughout his career, and Matteo Berrettini has recently had first-hand experience of them.
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas “worried on Rune burning out”
The Australian Open kicks off on Monday without the world’s top-ranked player Carlos Alcaraz, who is only 19 years old. But there will be another 19-year-old who will be hoping to make his mark on the Grand Slam stage in Melbourne over the next fortnight : Holger Rune. Holger...
tennisuptodate.com
Belinda Bencic smashes Daria Kasatkina to win WTA Adelaide title
Belinda Bencic was expected to have a tough time against Daria Kasatkina yet this was a rather simple match for her 6-0 6-2. She smashed the Russian player to win her first trophy of the year and there is not much to be said here. Kasatkina was unable to impose her will and was simply dreadful in trying to keep the ball in play. Her balls were sailing wide as Bencic was magnificent from start to finish. She hit the ball very cleanly.
tennismajors.com
Could it be The One for Caroline Garcia?
When one looks at the list of contenders for this Australian Open title, the name of Caroline Garcia has to stand out. She was the incredibly in-form player of the end of 2022, she’s been someone expected to win majors for years and she brings a rare “when she’s on, she can beat anybody anywhere” kind of vibe. Everybody on Tour knows how unplayable she can be. But everybody on Tour also knows she’s still running, at 29 years old, after her first Grand Slam title. And it’s not always a good thing to be perceived as “yes, she’s that good but…”
tennismajors.com
Kyrgios “devastated” as knee injury forces him out of Australian Open
Local favourite Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a knee injury, it was announced on Monday. Kyrgios, a finalist at Wimbledon in July and one of the biggest box-office draws in the sport, has struggled with the injury in recent weeks and had also pulled out of the United Cup event at the beginning of the season.
tennismajors.com
Major Talk #16 – Gilles Cervara, being on a rope with TNT in the hands
Gilles Cervara has become one of the most recognised coaches in the tennis world today, thanks to his work with the enigmatic Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion and former world No 1. After climbing to the pinnacle of the sport last year, the pair had a disappointing latter...
Men’s Australian Open pick and prediction (How to bet Nadal and Djokovic)
While most of the United States is focused on the start of the NFL Playoffs, down under there’s a tennis major championship set to be played and some money to be made for those who like betting on the sport. The men’s draw is headlined by Novak Djokovic, who...
tennismajors.com
Ruud, Tsitsipas, and Djokovic could take over Alcaraz as World No.1: here’s how
Carlos Alcaraz may lose the throne while not being able to do a single thing about it! The Spaniard took over as World No.1 in the aftermath of his US Open 2022 triumph but his status as the boss of the Tour could not even last through the first month of this new season. He could be sent out of it right after this Australian Open 2023. Alcaraz, who suffered a right leg injury during his off-season, had to withdraw from the Australian Open and so the 19-year-old will lose the 90 points he won last year thanks to his Melbourne third round. When the Tour leaves Australia, Alcaraz will own 6730 points.
Post Register
Nadal struggles at times during 4-set win at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal never truly seemed in danger of becoming the first Australian Open defending men’s champion to lose in the first round since his current coach, Carlos Moya, managed to beat Boris Becker a quarter of a century ago. Still, this was not a...
