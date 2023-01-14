Carlos Alcaraz may lose the throne while not being able to do a single thing about it! The Spaniard took over as World No.1 in the aftermath of his US Open 2022 triumph but his status as the boss of the Tour could not even last through the first month of this new season. He could be sent out of it right after this Australian Open 2023. Alcaraz, who suffered a right leg injury during his off-season, had to withdraw from the Australian Open and so the 19-year-old will lose the 90 points he won last year thanks to his Melbourne third round. When the Tour leaves Australia, Alcaraz will own 6730 points.

1 DAY AGO