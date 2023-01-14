Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"He's one of the most, if not the most talented guys, I've seen in 10 years": McEnroe full of praise for Kyrgios, hopes for Rune clash
Comparisons are often made between John McEnroe and Nick Kyrgios and the legendary American believes that the latter is great for the game and hopes that his Wimbledon final can lead to more hunger for the game. McEnroe believes that Kyrgios has the talent that someone like Carlos Alcaraz wishes...
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023 results today: Rafael Nadal suffers scare, Iga Swiatek battles through on day one
Top seed Rafael Nadal showed his fighting qualities as he battled through his Australian Open first-round match against Jack Draper. World No.1 Iga Swiatek also had her struggles in the women's draw, but she too got the job done versus Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier to take her place in the second round.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
NBC Sports
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) "I'm hitting the ball and she's screaming": Bouzkova left FUMING as Andreescu screams during vital point at Australian Open
Marie Bouzkova lost out in the first round of the Australian Open and one moment in particular drew the ire of the Czech ace and also proved pivotal against Bianca Andreescu. Andreescu went a break point up on Bouzkova and during the point was seen to be screaming to which she went over to the umpire to complain only for her to say it did not hinder her.
tennisuptodate.com
When are Nadal, Swiatek and Raducanu playing at 2023 Australian Open?
The Australian Open begins in a day and we know when some of the biggest tennis stars in the world will take to the courts at the first major of the year. Rafael Nadal is the defending champion as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final last year. He will start off his 2023 campaign against rising star Jack Draper who will be a tough challenge for him. The match will be played on day one of the event and it will be the 3rd match of the day on the Rod Laver Arena. It won't start before 2:30 local time which is about 04:30 CET.
tennismajors.com
Kyrgios “devastated” as knee injury forces him out of Australian Open
Local favourite Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a knee injury, it was announced on Monday. Kyrgios, a finalist at Wimbledon in July and one of the biggest box-office draws in the sport, has struggled with the injury in recent weeks and had also pulled out of the United Cup event at the beginning of the season.
tennisuptodate.com
"It definitely took the air out of the building for sure" - John McEnroe devastated over Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the Australian Open
John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open was a “total bummer” that “took the air out of the building”. Kyrgios pulled out of his home Grand Slam on the first day of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Aussie is not only one of tennis' great entertainers but appeared to be a potential contender for the title after an impressive 2022 season that included reaching the Wimbledon final.
tennismajors.com
Sinner first men’s seed to reach second round of Australian Open
Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 15 seed, defeated Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 to move into the second round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday. Sinner, ranked No 16 in the world, will play the winner of the match between Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Frenchman Gregoire Barrere next.
tennismajors.com
Kyrgios still divides opinion but Australia’s biggest hope is winning over his detractors
During his pre-Australian Open press conference on Saturday. Nick Kyrgios was asked by a Danish journalist what advice he would give to Holger Rune, the young Dane who burst into the world’s top 10 in 2022. The 19-year-old Rune has ruffled a few feathers at times on court, not...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open Day Two Schedule featuring Djokovic, Jabeur, Murray/Berrettini, Zverev and Ruud
The Australian Open continues on Tuesday with the second day of the event featuring 9x champion Novak Djokovic, with clashes such as Andy Murray v Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev v Dominic Thiem. The second day of the Australian Open brings us even better matchups than the first one as...
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Lehecka straight sets Coric to cause first upset on men’s side
Czech Jiri Lehecka caused the first upset on the men’s side of the Australian Open with a straight sets win over 21st seed Borna Coric, of Croatia. Lehecka defeated Coric, the reigning Cincinnati Masters champion, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to move into the second round at Melbourne Park on Monday.
tennismajors.com
History in Adelaide: Lucky loser Kwon becomes first Korean to win multiple ATP singles titles
Lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon came from a break down in the final set to upset fourth seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and win the ATP Adelaide International 2 trophy at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Saturday. Kwon took two hours and 43 minutes to battle past the Spanish veteran 6-4,...
tennisuptodate.com
Belinda Bencic smashes Daria Kasatkina to win WTA Adelaide title
Belinda Bencic was expected to have a tough time against Daria Kasatkina yet this was a rather simple match for her 6-0 6-2. She smashed the Russian player to win her first trophy of the year and there is not much to be said here. Kasatkina was unable to impose her will and was simply dreadful in trying to keep the ball in play. Her balls were sailing wide as Bencic was magnificent from start to finish. She hit the ball very cleanly.
atptour.com
Rublev Handles Thiem In Melbourne Opener
Andrey Rublev won his fifth straight ATP Head2Head meeting with Dominic Thiem as he expertly navigated a challenging opening-round draw on Tuesday at the Australian Open. In a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win, the fifth seed followed a familiar game plan as he controlled the match with his booming forehand and serve.
tennismajors.com
Could it be The One for Caroline Garcia?
When one looks at the list of contenders for this Australian Open title, the name of Caroline Garcia has to stand out. She was the incredibly in-form player of the end of 2022, she’s been someone expected to win majors for years and she brings a rare “when she’s on, she can beat anybody anywhere” kind of vibe. Everybody on Tour knows how unplayable she can be. But everybody on Tour also knows she’s still running, at 29 years old, after her first Grand Slam title. And it’s not always a good thing to be perceived as “yes, she’s that good but…”
