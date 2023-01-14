ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NY

Farmington teams sweep Gentry

By Steve Andrews
 2 days ago

By Steve Andrews | Photos by Sadie Rucker

FARMINGTON – With all eyes focused on Arkansas Razorbacks basketball commit Jenna Lawrence Friday night, it was Farmington sophomore Zoey Bershers who hurt Gentry the most.

Bershers scored a game-high 16 points helping the Farmington girls pull away from the Lady Pioneers in the second half, for a 56-37 win.

The victory moves Farmington to 19-1 overall and 6-0 in the 4A-1 Conference, edging the Lady Cardinals past Gentry for first-place honors. The Lady Pioneers are now 15-6 and 5-1 in the conference.

“Zoey has been in big games and knows how to win games,” Lady Cardinals coach Brad Johnson said. “We started isolating her to win her one-on-one match, and she did that most of the night.”

Farmington capitalized on their obvious size advantage all night with Bershers and the 6-foot-3 Lawrence controlling the paint.

“Size is to our advantage,” Johnson said. “That’s why we plan to beat teams inside-out. Sometimes, it’s off post feeds, sometimes it’s off the drive. But I think we are very versatile, which makes it tough to defend us.”

After both teams opened the game with a 3-pointer, the things stayed close through the first half. Senior Alyssa McCarty kept the Lady Pioneers close with five of her team-high 14 points in the first quarter. Her bucket at the buzzer actually put Gentry in the lead after a quarter of play.

But that was the last time the Lady Pioneers led.

Farmington began stretching the lead midway through the second quarter. Lawrence was fouled at the halftime buzzer and hit a pair of free throws to put the Lady Cardinals up 21-14 at the intermission.

“It takes a lot of energy for a team our size to battle their bigs inside,” Gentry head coach Toby Tevebaugh said. “ We were a little late getting there enough times, where it made the difference. Then that loosened up the three for them a little bit.

“Basically, we have to give up something, then just hope something else doesn’t go well for them. But Farmington plays you physical and forces you to take contested shots, and we didn’t score as well as we needed to. But I think their defense had a lot to do with that.”

Farmington was challenged for the first time in a conference game this season, but continued to show their experience and leadership.

“I though we just stayed patient, and I thought it was a very mature effort by our girls,” Johnson said. “In the second half, we got the ball on the interior and just kind of went to work and played off of it.”

Lawrence didn’t score her first points until less than two minutes remained in the first half, but was still able to rack up 11 points.

“Jenna finally got loose and hit some shots,” Johnson said. “But it forced us to have a total team effort on both ends of the floor.”

Bershers opened the second half with an old-fashioned 3-point play, scoring in the lane and getting fouled. Midway through the quarter, Farmington went on a 10-0 run. Bershers hit a short hook shot, then a 3-pointer from the top of the key by junior Reese Shirey gave the Lady Cardinals a 14-point lead. Hannah Moss’s triple late in the third, put the Lady Cardinals in front, 37-20

A 14-0 Farmington run in the fourth quarter, including five 3-point buckets, put the game on ice.

“Those Gentry kids over their have won a lot of games, and they were an Elite 8 team last year and returned everybody,” Johnson said. “They are always gutty, and they are going to challenge you to hit tough shots. And they grind away tempo a little bit.”

BOYS

Farmington 77, Gentry 15

The Farmington boys continued to soar through their schedule Friday night, moving to 21-0 overall and 6-0 in the 4A-1 Conference with a 77-15 victory over Gentry.

The Cardinals shot out of the gate full blast to take control quickly, proceeding to outscore the Pioneers 29-3 in the first quarter.

Jaxon Berry scored all 12 of his points in the opening quarter. Layne Taylor and Maddox Teeter led the Cardinals with 14 each. Taylor scored all of his points in the first half, to go along with four assists and three rebounds. Teeter score all his in the second half and added two assists.

Berry shared rebounding honors with Hunter Reaves, as each pulled down seven board a piece.

“We tell our kids all the time, that we want to play to our potential, not our opponent,” Farmington head coach Johnny Taylor. “Obviously, Gentry is young and trying to get better with a new coach (Tyler McReynolds). I though his kids played hard and with a good attitude tonight.”

Farmington played all 20 players in uniform, as 13 of the them scored.

“And all 20 did something productive for us,” Coach Taylor said. “We are very talented, and it doesn’t matter who I put in. We don’t look at the other team or the scoreboard. We just try to go out and play to our potential.

Taylor knows things are going to get a little more challenging as a road trip to Huntsville looms Wednesday night. The Cardinals and the Eagles (12-6, 6-0) are the lone raining undefeated teams in the conference.

“We tell our kids that pressure is a privilege,” Taylor said. “We want the pressure of staying undefeated and getting everybody’s best shot. We know we have a target on our backs, and that’s what you want.”

Photo by Erik Smith

