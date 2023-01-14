Read full article on original website
Biden admin quietly reinstates 'overreaching' EPA rule potentially regulating 'puddles and ditches'
New regulations and definitions of water bodies in the U.S. have some worried the Biden administration could regulate puddles and ditches used by farmers.
Biden admin gives top energy post to climate activist who failed Senate confirmation over ethics concerns
The Biden administration appointed Elizabeth Klein, who has previously been questioned for potential conflicts of interest, to lead the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.
Aides of President Biden have made an exciting discovery: a second trove of classified documents has just been uncovered
President Biden's team has discovered classified documents in a separate location from the think tank office he occupied as Vice President. This news follows the discovery of another batch of classified documents during an earlier search.
Former Biden assistant questioned by law enforcement over classified docs repeatedly appeared in Hunter emails
Kathy Chung, a former aide to President Biden who was interviewed by investigators this week, frequently emailed the president's son Hunter Biden about a range of issues.
Biden again nominates Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India
Eric Garcetti was mayor of Los Angeles from 2013 to 2022.Photo by(Emily Shur/Wikipedia) President Joe Biden once again nominated former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as U.S. ambassador to India on January 3. Biden had first selected Garcetti for the diplomatic post on July 9, 2021. Garcetti’s nomination was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but the full Senate never held a vote on the matter during the last Congress.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
"This is corruption": Joe Manchin chief of staff now chief lobbyist for Big Oil
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The top aide of Sen. Joe Manchin,...
Engadget
Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine
The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
Biden think tank where secret docs were stashed accused of giving prez, his allies ‘no show’ jobs
WASHINGTON — A conservative group alleges in a new IRS whistleblower complaint that the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement flouted non-profit rules — in part by giving the future president and his allies “no show” jobs, The Post has learned. The center burst into the national spotlight Monday with the revelation that classified documents dating from President Biden’s vice presidency were found at its Washington office, ultimately leading to the appointment of special counsel Robert Hur to determine whether Biden or others in his orbit illegally mishandled records. The America First Legal Foundation, led by former Trump White House official Stephen Miller, submitted an...
BET
Vice President Kamala Harris Leads Environmental Leaders’ White House Meeting
Vice President Kamala Harris convened dozens of environmental leaders at the White House this week. According to Bloomberg News, the meeting comes as the Biden Administration enters a new phase implementing major clean energy and climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act enshrined into law last year. The law, one...
FAA’s travel snafu comes back to bite Biden’s nominee
Following the FAA computer meltdown, Republicans on Capitol Hill renewed their attacks on President Joe Biden's pick to head the agency.
Biden taps problem-solver Bob Bauer as personal lawyer in document probe
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is turning to a longtime Democratic problem-solver, lawyer Bob Bauer, to manage his response to a U.S. special counsel's investigation into his handling of classified material after the discovery of documents at his private office and home.
Federal government to evaluate national significance of Dearfield, Colorado
Buried deep within the massive 4,000-page omnibus spending bill President Biden recently signed is a provision that could change the future of one historic Colorado ghost town.
Despite Everything You Think You Know, America Is on the Right Track
Negativity is by now so deeply ingrained in American media culture that it’s become the default frame imposed on reality. In large part, this is because since the dawn of the internet age, the surest way to build an audience is to write stories that make people terrified or furious. This is not rocket science: Evolution designed humans to pay special attention to threats. So, unsurprisingly, the share of American headlines denoting anger increased by 104 percent from 2000 to 2019. The share of headlines evoking fear surged by 150 percent.
