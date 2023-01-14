ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden again nominates Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India

Eric Garcetti was mayor of Los Angeles from 2013 to 2022.Photo by(Emily Shur/Wikipedia) President Joe Biden once again nominated former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as U.S. ambassador to India on January 3. Biden had first selected Garcetti for the diplomatic post on July 9, 2021. Garcetti’s nomination was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but the full Senate never held a vote on the matter during the last Congress.
Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine

The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
Biden think tank where secret docs were stashed accused of giving prez, his allies ‘no show’ jobs

WASHINGTON — A conservative group alleges in a new IRS whistleblower complaint that the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement flouted non-profit rules — in part by giving the future president and his allies “no show” jobs, The Post has learned. The center burst into the national spotlight Monday with the revelation that classified documents dating from President Biden’s vice presidency were found at its Washington office, ultimately leading to the appointment of special counsel Robert Hur to determine whether Biden or others in his orbit illegally mishandled records. The America First Legal Foundation, led by former Trump White House official Stephen Miller, submitted an...
Vice President Kamala Harris Leads Environmental Leaders’ White House Meeting

Vice President Kamala Harris convened dozens of environmental leaders at the White House this week. According to Bloomberg News, the meeting comes as the Biden Administration enters a new phase implementing major clean energy and climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act enshrined into law last year. The law, one...
Despite Everything You Think You Know, America Is on the Right Track

Negativity is by now so deeply ingrained in American media culture that it’s become the default frame imposed on reality. In large part, this is because since the dawn of the internet age, the surest way to build an audience is to write stories that make people terrified or furious. This is not rocket science: Evolution designed humans to pay special attention to threats. So, unsurprisingly, the share of American headlines denoting anger increased by 104 percent from 2000 to 2019. The share of headlines evoking fear surged by 150 percent.
