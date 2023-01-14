ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Essential reads on the FBI’s evaluation of Martin Luther King Jr.’s revolutionary ideas and associates labeled “The Most Dangerous Negro”.

By International
qhubonews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Washington Examiner

Democrats have turned Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's 'Dream' into a nightmare

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech is one of history's greatest moments. Standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963, King spoke out against the racial injustices that plagued black people and emphatically told the Democrats that promoted slavery, segregation, and Jim Crow must be "no more." He dreamed of a time in which the country's people would care more about the character of an individual rather than skin color.
24/7 Wall St.

Famous Photos From Martin Luther King Jr’s Life

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday we celebrate this Monday, Jan. 16, is one of the most famous, influential, and respected American leaders of the 20th century. King is known for his tireless and ultimately largely successful campaigns against racial and economic injustice, inspired by the principles of civil disobedience advocated by Mahatma […]
GEORGIA STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: The MLK speech you hardly ever hear about

Martin Luther King Jr. worked closely with President Lyndon Johnson during the Civil Rights movement. They’d discuss how to change minds and hearts about southern states denying black people fundamental rights. LBJ: “If you can find the worst condition…shove through in the end.”. And what they “shoved...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Black Enterprise

Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism

Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
MARYLAND STATE
Shine My Crown

First Black Woman to Run for President Dead at 92￼

Charlene Mitchell, the 1968 Communist Party presidential nominee and first Black woman to run for US president has died at a local Manhattan nursing home, her son Steven Mitchell confirmed to the New York Times. She was 92. Mitchell was a staunch advocate of the Communist Party and joined the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Black Enterprise

Meet The First Black Female Major General Brigadier in Marine Corps History

Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock is officially the highest-ranking Black female officer in Marine Corps history. After gaining President Joe Biden‘s nomination earlier this month, the Jamaican-born commander was confirmed for promotion by the Senate on December 15, Marine Corps Times reported. Matlock’s current appointment is located at Fort Meades’s National Security Agency, where she serves as deputy director of cybersecurity for combat support.
Axios

The states that celebrate both MLK Day and confederate holidays

Ten states — all in the American South — celebrate Martin Luther King Day and observe at least one confederate holiday during the rest of the year. Why it matters: All U.S. states honor MLK every year. But the number of states also honoring the Confederacy highlights the country's struggle to reconcile its racial past.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

One civil rights icon has been overlooked in history books. His family is trying to change that.

Alan Reese’s passion for protecting his grandfather’s place in history started when he was a fifth grader. Reese came across a picture of the Rev. Frederick Douglas Reese standing next to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in one of his history books. The only problem was that none of his classmates believed the man standing next to one of the most formidable figures in American history was his grandfather.
SELMA, AL

