"His form is a huge handicap in the first few rounds": Wilander believes Nadal's poor form will make him vulnerable at Australian Open
Mats Wilander is sure that Rafael Nadal is good enough to find a way to advance to the second week of the Australian Open but he noted his poor form as a handicap. Nadal has lost six of the last 7 matches that he played with the US Open being the last event where he won two matches in a row. It's a far different look compared to last year when he found himself undefeated heading into the Australian Open with a trophy in hand. That poor form is a problem according to Wilander:
"He's the one that is fit and healthy and playing the best tennis, but he has to go out and prove it": Henman believes Djokovic will win GOAT debate
Tim Henman clearly sees Novak Djokovic as the winner of the longstanding GOAT debate but it's on Djokovic to go out and prove it on the courts. Novak Djokovic is in the best position to end up as GOAT according to Henman as he's still playing at a very high level despite his age. Federer is retired and Nadal is dealing with a lot more physical issues with Djokovic giving the Serbian a clear edge in the race. Despite that, Henman thinks he has to prove it:
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
"I’ve been struggling with that a bit": Djokovic opens up on recent injury, 'cautious' surrounding Australian Open preparation
Novak Djokovic picked up an injury at the Adelaide tennis event where he injured a leg muscle while trying to catch a ball by Medvedev. The Serbian took a medical timeout and continued the match winning it in two. He also finished out the event winning it but seemed to struggle with it during a practice match in Melbourne a few days later. Ahead of the Australian Open, Djokovic admitted that he is struggling with the injury a bit:
Men’s Australian Open pick and prediction (How to bet Nadal and Djokovic)
While most of the United States is focused on the start of the NFL Playoffs, down under there’s a tennis major championship set to be played and some money to be made for those who like betting on the sport. The men’s draw is headlined by Novak Djokovic, who...
Nadal Outlasts Draper To Begin Australian Open Title Defence
Back at the Australian Open for the first time since his epic five-set comeback in the 2022 final, top seed Rafael Nadal won another see-saw match in Rod Laver Arena to kickstart his title defence on Monday afternoon. The Spaniard delivered in the crucial moments of a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory against 21-year-old debutante Jack Draper to reach the Melbourne second round for the 17th time.
Australian Open bans flags from Russia, Belarus on site
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Flags from Russia and Belarus were banned from the site of the Australian Open on Tuesday after more than one was brought into the stands by spectators on Day 1 of the year’s first Grand Slam tournament. Normally, flags can be displayed during matches at Melbourne Park. But Tennis Australia reversed that policy for the two countries involved in the invasion of Ukraine that began nearly a year ago. “Our initial policy was that fans could bring (flags) in but could not use them to cause disruption,” Tennis Australia said in a statement on Tuesday. “Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure that this is the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis.” One Russian flag was displayed during Ukrainian player Kateryna Baindl’s 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-1 victory over Russian player Kamilla Rakhimova on Court 14 in the first round on Monday.
Djokovic set for eagerly anticipated Australian Open return
Novak Djokovic makes his eagerly anticipated return to the Australian Open on Tuesday and women's world number two Ons Jabeur will also launch her title bid. Serbia's Djokovic, one of the finest men's tennis players of all time, was deported on the eve of last year's Grand Slam at Melbourne Park because of his stance on Covid vaccines.
Novak Djokovic's road to redemption begins now at the Australian Open
It has been a difficult few years for Novak Djokovic's reputation -- culminating in the deportation saga of last year. This year's tournament isn't just about Slam No. 22 -- but also redemption.
Nadal Faces Draper Test; Tsitsipas, Felix In Action On Australian Open Day 1
The opening day of Grand Slam action for 2023 features a host of star names looking to make an early statement at the Australian Open. Top 10 stars Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev are all in action, when a trio of home favourites are also hoping to make their mark on Monday in Melbourne.
Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
Women’s World Cup ticket sales ‘off to great start’ as major milestone reached
With six months to go until the big kick-off, over half a million tickets have been sold for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, although there are still plenty remaining and no match has yet sold out, including the final in Sydney. Led by fans...
