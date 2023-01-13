Read full article on original website
CNBC
A cardiologist shares the 4 worst foods for high cholesterol—and what she eats to keep her ‘heart healthy’
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
KTBS
The various types of glaucoma and their symptoms
Eyesight is important but easily taken for granted. Few people can imagine life without their eyesight, but hundreds of millions of people across the globe experience compromised vision every year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide. In fact,...
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Metformin May Help Reduce the Need for Joint Replacement Surgery
Researchers are reporting that the type 2 diabetes drug metformin can help reduce the need for knee or hip joint replacement in people with the condition. The researchers said there are several possible reasons for metformin reducing the risk for joint replacement surgery, including a reduction in inflammation and better-regulated metabolism.
Healthline
Sleep Apnea and Atrial Fibrillation: How They’re Connected
Sleep apnea and AFib are two closely linked health conditions. In fact, sleep apnea can increase the risk of AFib. If you have atrial fibrillation (AFib), you may experience palpations, shortness of breath, and fatigue, among other symptoms. What you may not realize is that AFib is related to sleep apnea, sharing many of the same risk factors.
The Coming Collapse of the U.S. Health Care System
The nursing strike in New York is emblematic of the huge stresses the U.S. health care faces coming out of the pandemic
Medical News Today
Is it possible to have a stroke without realizing?
Sometimes, people may not realize they have had a stroke. This can happen with a silent cerebral infarction, or silent stroke, and transient ischemic attack (TIA). Silent strokes do not cause symptoms, and people often dismiss the symptoms of TIAs. According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the. leading...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains why reflux disease isn't 'just' heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach into the esophagus: The stomach can resist acid but the esophagus is less acid-resistant. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says reflux disease may be common, but there can be severe complications if it is ongoing and left untreated.
WebMD
'Disturbing' Rate of Adverse Events During Hospital Stays: Report
Jan. 12, 2023 – Nearly 1 in 4 people admitted to the hospital have an adverse event during their stay, and the events were less likely to happen at smaller hospitals compared to large ones, a new study shows. The findings were published today in the New England Journal...
wpgxfox28.com
Dental Implants – What is a dental implant?
Originally Posted On: https://www.capitaldentistry.ca/restorative-dentistry/dental-implant/. A dental implant is used to replace a missing tooth or teeth. A dental implant consists of a titanium post surgically inserted into the jawbone to replace the missing tooth (teeth). Once healed, it can anchor a new tooth or prostheses. In the case of a single tooth, a replacement crown that is made of ceramic, metal or acrylic can be affixed. In the case of missing teeth, a bridge, denture or full new set of teeth can be affixed to them.
sixtyandme.com
Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic
Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
Healthline
How Does Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) Affect Your Spine?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) can lead to spinal complications such as spinal fusion and spinal stenosis. Medication and physical therapy are often enough to manage pain, but some people may need surgery. AS is an inflammatory type of arthritis that primarily affects your spine, causing chronic pain and stiffness along your...
MedicineNet.com
How Does Diabetes Affect the Retina?
Long-term and uncontrolled diabetes can damage the blood vessels of the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, leading to a condition called diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common eye disease in people with diabetes and a leading cause of blindness. What is...
Researchers found ginger extract can reduce knee pain in 247 patients with osteoarthritis, arthritis, and rheumatism
Ginger is one of the most popular and healthiest spices in the world. It is full of nutrients and bioactive compounds with significant health benefits. There have been centuries of use of this spice in Indian medicine. There are numerous benefits associated with this herb, including aiding digestion, reducing nausea, preventing colds and flu, soothing the stomach, relieving stomach pain, and promoting weight loss.
Healthline
Overview of Lumbar Spondylitis
Lumbar spondylitis is a progressive condition that can lead to a limited range of motion in your back. What is ankylosing spondylitis in the lumbar region?. Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that can cause long-term back pain. It. affects the lower spine. When it affects your lower back,...
What Are the Benefits of Cinnamon Tea?
Cinnamon tea is a delicious and healthy beverage that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is made by steeping cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon in hot water. Not only does it have a warm and inviting aroma, but it also provides a host of health benefits. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of cinnamon tea and how it can improve your overall health and well-being.
lifetrixcorner.com
How can poor oral hygiene lead to oral cancer?
Are you someone who brushes their teeth only once a day and sometimes not at all? Do you not visit your dentist periodically to ensure healthy oral conditions? If you are someone who doesn’t care about their oral hygiene as much as they should, you might become a victim of oral cancer. If this scares you, keep reading to learn more about the link between poor oral health and oral cancer and the simplest way to prevent this situation.
Medical News Today
What to know about fungal sinusitis
Fungal sinusitis involves inflammation of the sinuses due to the presence of fungi. The sinuses are hollow, air-filled spaces near the nose, cheeks, and eyes. There are two different classes of fungal sinusitis: noninvasive and invasive. This article looks at fungal sinusitis, including the types, symptoms, causes, diagnoses, and treatments.
Healthline
Clonazepam (Klonopin) and Cost: What You Need to Know
If you’re looking at treatment options for seizures or panic disorder, you may want to learn more about clonazepam (Klonopin). Clonazepam belongs to a group of drugs called benzodiazepines. It’s available as oral tablets (which you swallow) and orally disintegrating tablets (which dissolve in your mouth). Keep reading...
