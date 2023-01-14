Mats Wilander is sure that Rafael Nadal is good enough to find a way to advance to the second week of the Australian Open but he noted his poor form as a handicap. Nadal has lost six of the last 7 matches that he played with the US Open being the last event where he won two matches in a row. It's a far different look compared to last year when he found himself undefeated heading into the Australian Open with a trophy in hand. That poor form is a problem according to Wilander:

1 DAY AGO