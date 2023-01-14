Read full article on original website
BBC
Boy thrown from Tate Modern platform making progress, family say
A boy who is recovering from life-changing injuries he received when he was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform has made "considerable progress", his family have said. The boy, who was six at the time of the fall in 2019, was "delighted" to take part in adapted archery and...
BBC
Night & Day: Manchester venue's noise breach appeal hearing postponed
A music venue under threat due to a noise complaint has had an appeal hearing postponed. Owners of Night & Day Café in Manchester have appealed a noise abatement notice served by Manchester City Council in 2021. The local authority said the adjournment followed a joint application by the...
BBC
More homeless children in London than rest of England combined
There are more homeless children in London than the rest of the country put together, figures from charity Shelter show. Of the estimated 123,000 homeless children in temporary accommodation in England, nearly 74,000 are in the capital. Children comprise almost half (45%) of all people recorded as homeless in the...
BBC
Beth Matthews: Blogger bought substance from Russia, inquest hears
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews bought the poisonous substance she ingested from Russia, an inquest has heard. While on a secure ward she was able to frequently visit a website that discussed suicide methods, jurors were told. Ms Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered the substance while at Priory Hospital Cheadle...
BBC
Beth Matthews: Blogger did a lot of good before death, inquest told
A blogger who died in hospital after ordering a poisonous substance online "did a lot of good" before her death, a psychiatrist has told her inquest. Beth Matthews, from Cornwall, died after having a substance delivered to a secure psychiatric ward at the Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal in Stockport. She...
BBC
Manchester United legend Eric Cantona launches sport art exhibition
Ex-Manchester United star Eric Cantona has launched an exhibition on sporting heroes and their impact on society. The football legend helped to curate the show, which also features artist Michael Browne's depictions of soccer icon Diego Maradona, boxer Muhammad Ali and Olympic athlete Jesse Owens. Browne said he wanted to...
BBC
Earl Spencer opens new Kettering cancer support centre
Earl Spencer has officially opened a new cancer support centre at an NHS hospital in Northamptonshire. The facility at Kettering General Hospital started seeing patients in May and has helped about 1,220 people. The centre, which is run by Macmillan Cancer Support, was officially unveiled with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and...
BBC
New National Trust film examines Henry VIII's disability
A new National Trust film features the little-known stories of disabled people in history - including Henry VIII and a 17th Century soldier with dwarfism. Everywhere and Nowhere examines the lives of ten disabled people connected to National Trust-run properties. The trust said it wanted to explore why disability had...
Brecon Beacons board adds disabled, LGBT and minority-ethnic champions
Welsh government wants new board members to make the national park feel more inclusive to everyone
BBC
More than 1,000 burial plots in Wakefield cemetery extension
Work to create more than 1,000 new burial plots is to begin at a West Yorkshire cemetery. Wakefield Council said the £500,000 extension of Hemsworth Cemetery, would allow families to lay loved ones to rest in the town for decades to come. The project would see 1,175 plots formed...
BBC
Battersea calls for more foster carers in Kent and Surrey
An animal welfare charity has called on Kent and Surrey residents to foster dogs and cats in need of a home. Battersea cared for 1,601 dogs and 1,743 cats in 2021 at their three main sites - including at Brands Hatch in Kent. It also has community locations in Ashford,...
Constance Marten: Missing mother with newborn baby was ‘promising actress’ and featured in Tatler magazine
A mother who is missing with her newborn baby and partner was a “talented actress”, according to friends.Police have issued a direct plea to Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, and are making “urgent enquiries” to track the trio down after they went missing on January 5.The mother and baby belong to an aristocratic household that once possessed a sprawling country estate with links to the royal family, as revealed by The Independent. As concern for the family grows, worried friends have spoken out about the former Tatler magazine babe of the month who enrolled at East 15 drama...
BBC
Gina Lollobrigida: Italian screen star dies at 95
Actress Gina Lollobrigida, one of the biggest stars of European cinema in the 1950s and 60s, has died aged 95, Italian news agency Ansa has reported. Often described as "the most beautiful woman in the world", her films included Crossed Swords, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and Beautiful But Dangerous.
BBC
Aslan singer receiving end-of-life care
Christy Dignam, the lead singer of Irish rock band Aslan, is receiving palliative care at home, his family has confirmed. The 62-year-old Dubliner is being treated for amyloidosis, which causes an abnormal protein to build up in the body, triggering organ failure. He was admitted to hospital in July 2022...
