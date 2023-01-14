Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova
MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
Australian Open order of play: Day 2 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Ons Jabeur
Novak Djokovic headlines the second day of action at the Australian Open as the nine-time tournament champion returns to Melbourne Park for his first competitive match since being deported from the country 12 months ago.Djokovic takes on the Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena in the opening round and is expected to get another warm welcome at the Rod Laver Arena, as he begins his quest for a 10th Australian Open title and record-equaling 22nd grand slam.Elsewhere, Andy Murray takes on Matteo Berrettini in a tough opening match for the former world No 1. Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia...
tennisuptodate.com
Trio of Americans move through with tough first win for Tiafoe, Korda and McDonald also into second round at Australian Open
After early wins for Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff albeit with disappointment for Sofia Kenin against Victoria Azarenka, it was the ATP's turn for some of the top Americans to move through. Frances Tiafoe was the top name adorning the interesting new Nike outfit for the tournament which certainly caught...
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Jack Draper loses to Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. British rising star Jack Draper tested Spain's Rafael Nadal before cramping issues cost him in a four-set loss...
Australian Open lookahead: Nadal, Gauff in Day 1 action
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023: SURFACE Hard courts SITE
atptour.com
Nadal Faces Draper Test; Tsitsipas, Felix In Action On Australian Open Day 1
The opening day of Grand Slam action for 2023 features a host of star names looking to make an early statement at the Australian Open. Top 10 stars Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev are all in action, when a trio of home favourites are also hoping to make their mark on Monday in Melbourne.
atptour.com
Felix Survives Opening Test At Australian Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime didn’t have things all his own way Monday, but he stepped up when needed to reach the second round at the Australian Open for the third time. Chasing his first win of the season, the Canadian recovered from a slow start to overcome countryman Vasek Pospisil 1-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 in three hours and 59 minutes.
kalkinemedia.com
Djokovic set for eagerly anticipated Australian Open return
Novak Djokovic makes his eagerly anticipated return to the Australian Open on Tuesday and women's world number two Ons Jabeur will also launch her title bid. Serbia's Djokovic, one of the finest men's tennis players of all time, was deported on the eve of last year's Grand Slam at Melbourne Park because of his stance on Covid vaccines.
atptour.com
Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
NBC Sports
Tomljanovic, Badosa out of Australian Open with injuries
MELBOURNE, Australia — Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat Serena Williams in her final match at last year’s U.S. Open, and Paula Badosa, who was seeded 11th at Melbourne Park, withdrew from the Australian Open because of injuries. Tomljanovic is dealing with a bad knee that forced her to skip...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open Day Two Schedule featuring Djokovic, Jabeur, Murray/Berrettini, Zverev and Ruud
The Australian Open continues on Tuesday with the second day of the event featuring 9x champion Novak Djokovic, with clashes such as Andy Murray v Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev v Dominic Thiem. The second day of the Australian Open brings us even better matchups than the first one as...
tennisuptodate.com
Belinda Bencic smashes Daria Kasatkina to win WTA Adelaide title
Belinda Bencic was expected to have a tough time against Daria Kasatkina yet this was a rather simple match for her 6-0 6-2. She smashed the Russian player to win her first trophy of the year and there is not much to be said here. Kasatkina was unable to impose her will and was simply dreadful in trying to keep the ball in play. Her balls were sailing wide as Bencic was magnificent from start to finish. She hit the ball very cleanly.
NBC Sports
Bianca Andreescu’s ‘Aha moment’ made Australian Open win possible
MELBOURNE, Australia — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break – and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open – to what she calls “an `Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago.
Post Register
Nick Kyrgios out of Australian Open, will have knee surgery
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia,...
BBC
Australian Open: Murray leads Berrettini
Matteo Berrettini went into this match with a 3-1 record against Andy Murray. Their only meeting at a Grand Slam came at last year’s US Open, when Berrettini won in four sets 6-4 6-4 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 to reach the last 16. Murray’s only victory came in the first...
Yardbarker
Jessica Pegula loses only 1 games in Australian Open opener
Jessica Pegula couldn't imagine a better start to the 2023 Australian Open as she became the first player to advance. The 28-year-old American took on world no. 143 Jaqueline Cristian from Romania in the first round. The third-seeded Pegula was a big favourite, especially after beating world no. 1 Iga Swiatek only a week ago.
atptour.com
Rublev Handles Thiem In Melbourne Opener
Andrey Rublev won his fifth straight ATP Head2Head meeting with Dominic Thiem as he expertly navigated a challenging opening-round draw on Tuesday at the Australian Open. In a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win, the fifth seed followed a familiar game plan as he controlled the match with his booming forehand and serve.
tennisuptodate.com
Norrie relieved to move through Australian Open first round: "I enjoyed the match after that tricky first set"
Cameron Norrie bounced back well after a terrible finish in Auckland where he wasted a 3-0 lead in the final set against a tired Richard Gasquet who won his first title in four years. Norrie was shocked after he lost the Auckland final but needed to bounce back quickly due...
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) Ashleigh Barty makes return to tennis (sort of), takes part in Kids Tennis Day alongside Iga Swiatek and Victoria Azarenka
Ashleigh Barty may be retired from tennis but hasn't stopped giving back to the sport returning to tennis sort of at the Australian Open Kids Tennis Day event. Barty received a rapturous reception as she walked on to the Rod Laver Arena and was joined on court by current World No.1 and the favourite to take her Australian Open crown in Iga Swiatek as well as multiple time champion, Victoria Azarenka.
