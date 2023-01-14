Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan Cranston Says Seth Rogen Was So High At Earlier Golden Globes, He Had To Intervene
The "Breaking Bad" star told Jimmy Kimmel about an encounter he had with "The Fabelmans" actor at a previous Globes ceremony.
Bryan Cranston promises ‘Breaking Bad’ surprise in return of ‘Your Honor’
It’s been nearly two years since “Your Honor” ended with Adam Desiato (Hunter Doohan) dying in the arms of his inconsolable father, fallen New Orleans judge Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston), after being struck down by a bullet meant for thug Carlo Baxter. That episode supposedly closed the saga of “Your Honor,” based on the Israeli series “Kvodo” and intended to run for one close-ended season. But such was its popularity — it set Showtime viewership records — that Cranston and showrunner Peter Moffat were lured back for Season 2, premiering Jan. 15 (9 p.m.) on Showtime with new cast member...
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Meet Melissa Sue Anderson’s Children That She Left Hollywood Behind For
The Canadian child actress Melissa Sue Anderson, famous for her role in Little House on the Prairie, first made her relationship and family preferences known as a teenager. “I’d like to have four to six kids – I like big families,” when asked what she looked for in a man? “What do I look for in a man? What everybody else wants, I guess – someone nice and lovable.”
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
ETOnline.com
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
Popculture
Nicole Kidman Joins Series From 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan
Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's unparalleled ability to get movie stars for his Paramount+ shows continued into the new year on Thursday. His next series Lioness just booked Nicole Kidman for a lead role. The series also stars Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Lioness is inspired by the real-life CIA...
Emma Thompson Said Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter’s Affair Was All ‘Blood Under the Bridge’ 18 Years After Her Divorce
Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter continued their romance for about five years, even after he and Emma Thompson divorced.
‘The Waltons’ Star Mary McDonough and Melissa Sue Anderson of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Once Bonded Over Being Young Actors
Mary McDonough of 'The Waltons' and Melissa Sue Anderson of 'Little House on the Prairie' bonded when they co-starred as rival witches in the 1981 TV movie 'Midnight Offerings.'
tvinsider.com
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son
Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
Why Aubrey Plaza Wants to See More Female Antiheroes in Film
The ‘Emily the Criminal’ star opened up to ‘W’ magazine about complicated female leads.
Here's What the 'Glee' Cast Has Said About the Upcoming Docuseries 'The Price of Glee'
At the Jingle Ball in December, McHale–who played Artie on Glee–told InTouch Weekly that while he had no hand in the docuseries' creation, he was willing to debunk any rumors that the show may propagate. "You don't necessarily want to give something more attention than it maybe deserves...
Vanessa Ray Was Drinking Almost Every Night After Starting to Work on ‘Blue Bloods’
Vanessa Ray opened up to her 'Pretty Little Liars' co-star about many difficult topics, including how much she was drinking after starting work on 'Blue Bloods.'
'Night Court' returns: John Larroquette on why Dan Fielding can't be 'the clown he was in the '80s'
After 30 years, John Larroquette returns to NBC's "Night Court," with dramatically different Dan Fielding and a new, eccentric presiding judge.
tvinsider.com
‘History of the World, Part II’ Teaser: See Mel Brooks, Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen & More (VIDEO)
Just like its predecessor, History of the World, Part II has a stacked list of guest stars. Mel Brooks introduces them in the first History of the World, Part II teaser trailer, released Friday, January 13 by Hulu. And featured in the funny promo are Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, and scores of more stars.
EW.com
The 21 best (and worst) Eddie Murphy movies
Make no mistake, Eddie Murphy is a legend in several fields. His stand-up comedy showcased an energetic, ribald master of his craft that left audiences doubled over in laughter, while his breakthrough turn on Saturday Night Live inspired countless Black TV performers and launched several remarkable characters, from Mr. Robinson to Velvet Jones. And who can forget the sheer musical power of "Boogie in Your Butt?"
‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator and Star Justin Roiland Charged with Felony Domestic Violence
UPDATED: Variety reports that Justin Roiland, co-creator and star of Adult Swim’s animated science-fiction sitcom “Rick and Morty” is currently “facing felony charges related to a 2020 incident of alleged domestic violence.” The outlet reports that Roiland was charged in Orange County, California on “one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.” The charges date to 2020 and an alleged incident that occurred “on or around January 19, 2020, against an unnamed Jane Doe who was dating Roiland at the time.” The outlet reports that Roiland was previously...
Christina Applegate Rocks 'Dead to Me' Mani and Matching Shoes with Daughter at Critics Choice Awards
Applegate brought her 11-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, to Sunday's event, which marks the actress' first awards show since announcing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2021 Christina Applegate made a memorable appearance at the 28th Critics Choice Awards. The Dead to Me star, 51, who was nominated for best actress in a comedy series, paid tribute to her character, Jen, and Linda Cardellini's character, Judy, with her award show manicure. The actress had her nails painted a deep blue shade with "Jen" and "Judy" written on them...
Comments / 1