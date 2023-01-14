Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
msn.com
NFL Playoffs 2023: What happens if Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round?
In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Bills host the Dolphins. Read here to check out what happens if Buffalo win in the Wild Card round. The Buffalo Bills had another remarkable season with a 13-3 record. Josh Allen is the quarterback that the franchise needed since Jim Kelly and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a seven-game winning streak.
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL wild-card playoff game
Will Monday night be Tom Brady's final game in a Buccaneers uniform? If Tampa plays the way it did all season, it very well might be. The Buccaneers have insisted their struggles on the offensive side of the ball were only temporary, but they enter as slight home underdogs against a Cowboys team that has scuffled lately.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Sporting News
Fox's Sean Payton, Charles Woodson blast Lamar Jackson for tweeting out injury status: 'I don't see this player back in Baltimore'
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was tight-lipped about quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury status leading into Sunday's wild-card game against the Bengals. Then Jackson effectively ruled himself out Thursday on social media. That made quite a few waves across the NFL. Jackson, who is in a contract year and negotiating as his...
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
First Coast News
Chargers had the Jaguars 27-0 and then this happened 🤯
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The LA Charges jumped all over the Jacksonville Jaguars during Saturday night's Wildcard playoff game racking up an early 27-0 lead. Here are the plays that brought the Jags back extending the Big Cats' playoff life and Super Bowl aspirations. It certainly looks like this is a team of destiny!
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Sporting News
Why do the Jaguars say Duval? How Jacksonville fans' chant started and what it means
The Jaguars are back in the playoffs. For the first time since 2017, Jacksonville will host a postseason game, as TIAA Bank Field is set to welcome the Chargers in the AFC divisional round Saturday night under the bright lights of prime time. With the Jaguars back in the spotlight,...
What uniforms the Bills, Dolphins will wear in Wild-Card Round
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will wear during their Week Wild-Card matchup at Highmark Stadium:
msn.com
Chargers' Joey Bosa Breaks Silence On His Inexcusable Behavior
Joey Bosa played a major factor in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night. Bosa lost his cool on multiple occasions and was called for two costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Bosa finally broke silence on his behavior on Sunday. He explains that his injury was really bothering...
Sporting News
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated TV schedule, channels, scores for AFC & NFC divisional round
One more weekend until the championship rounds. With Super Wild Card Weekend all but in the rearview mirror, things aren't much clearer than they were prior to it. In the AFC, all four top seeds advanced, while the NFC's two juggernauts top the divisional round. The Eagles (No. 1 seed)...
NFL World Is Furious With Mike McDaniel On Sunday
The Miami Dolphins nearly pulled off an improbable playoff upset Sunday. Going to Buffalo with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson under center, the Dolphins erased an early 17-0 deficit against the Buffalo Bills. They had the ball down by three late in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to ...
Sporting News
Brian Daboll, Robert Griffin III among those livid after Giants whistled for roughing the passer vs. Vikings
The NFL has had its share of controversial roughing the passer calls since the league tightened its rules regarding contact with quarterbacks. The worst call yet may have been made in Sunday's Giants vs. Vikings playoff game. Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence got pressure on Kirk Cousins on a second-and-4...
Sporting News
Will Tom Brady retire? QB thanks reporters after Buccaneers are dominated by Cowboys in wild-card round
Tom Brady suffered the fourth one-and-done playoff appearance in his career Monday, a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in which he threw the ball 66 times at 45 years old. Despite his frustration in the middle of the game, Brady allowed himself to engage in some pomp and circumstance after it was over. He tipped his cap to the crowd and kissed his parents on his way off the field, piling onto the already-sizable heap of questions about his future.
What channel is Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game today (1/15/23)? FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Pick for NFL Playoffs 2023, AFC Wild Card
The Miami Dolphins, without injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, meet the Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen and playing for recovering safety Damar Hamlin, in an AFC Wild Card Game in the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (1/15/2023) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The...
NFL fans roasted the Chargers’ receipts hype video after their epic meltdown against the Jaguars
NFL hype videos are great. When done properly, they’ll have even the most casual non-athletes ready to run through a brick wall. Sometimes, they can backfire. The Los Angeles Chargers’ hype video for their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday did both. The video featured a bunch of receipts being printed with critical quotes from sports pundits.
Sporting News
Where is Urban Meyer now? A retreat to Fox Sports followed controversial NFL stint, firing by Jaguars
What a difference a year has made for the Jaguars. This time last season, Jacksonville was more worried about who it would take first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft as the franchise ended up with the No. 1 pick for the second time in as many years. Now, the Jaguars are AFC South champs and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Sporting News
John Harbaugh explains Ravens' questionable late-game clock management against Bengals
For a team needing a touchdown to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Ravens seemed to have a complete lack of urgency. As Baltimore marched down the field late against the Bengals in the AFC wild-card round Sunday night, the team opted not to use either of its two remaining timeouts, on one occasion even allowing 30 seconds to come off the clock between plays. The slow march toward the end zone became a problem after a holding penalty backed up the Ravens with less than 30 seconds left.
Comments / 0